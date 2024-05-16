Palworld is now available on GeForce Now, so you can finally play on Mac

The wait is over: Palworld is now available on GeForce Now, which means Mac gamers can finally play the super popular creature-catching game.

Pocketpair’s Palworld has easily been one of the biggest hits of 2024 so far, with the creature-catching title achieving rave reviews and still boasting thousands of players every day—and those numbers are now set to be boosted again.

Great news. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The addition to GeForce Now will let players who don’t have a PC that meets the Palworld system requirements play the game using the service and opens the doors to Mac players who have been waiting all this time. Automatic updates in the cloud in Palworld will ensure you receive new updates as soon as they land, plus you can team up with your friends playing on other devices for even more fun—just don’t eat their Chikipi.

Palworld‘s arrival on GeForce Now could not have come at a better time, with devs recently showing off new Pals and teasing a mysterious island that will arrive as part of the big summer update. A PvP Arena mode is also on the cards in a future update.

If that wasn’t enough, four other games are also being added to the GeForce Now service this week, including two new Steam releases in the form of Men of War 2, released May 15, and Die by the Blade, which was released today (May 16).

The other two titles landing on GeForce Now are Colony Survival through Steam, a first-person strategy game where you build a colony in a voxel world, and Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, which is available through Game Pass.

Free sessions on Nvidia GeForce now give basic rigs standard access to servers with a one-hour session, while a priority membership is priced at $9.99 and provides six-hour sessions on Premium Servers with up to 1080p Resolution and 60 FPS. If you want the complete experience, the Ultimate Subscription is $19.99 a month with exclusive access to RTX 4080 Servers, eight-hour sessions, up to 4K resolution, and up to 120 FPS.

