Palworld system requirements: PC specifications

Palworld is right around the corner, and players on PC need to ensure they match the system requirements to run the game, which we have all the details of.

Console players do not need to worry about these requirements, but they are vital for PC players ahead of Palworld‘s early access launch on Jan. 19 to ensure that you are not met with any unwelcome surprises.

If you’re wondering whether your computer has what it takes for you to be able to enjoy Palworld, we’ve got everything you need to know.

Minimum PC requirements for Palworld

It’s almost time. Image via Pocketpair

The minimum PC requirements are what you need to be able to play and launch Palworld on minimum settings without any issues, while anything below these minimum requirements could result in an inability to launch the game or performance issues.

The minimum PC requirements will mean you may not be able to run the game with its best performance or visual settings, though you will at least be able to enjoy the game. You can see Palworld’s minimum PC requirements below, via Steam:

Operating System: Windows 10 or later (64-Bit)

Windows 10 or later (64-Bit) Processor: Equivalent of i5-3570K 3.4 GHz 4 Core

Equivalent of i5-3570K 3.4 GHz 4 Core Graphics: Equivalent of GeForce GTX 1050 (2GB)

Equivalent of GeForce GTX 1050 (2GB) DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 40GB available space

40GB available space RAM: 16 GB

Recommended PC requirements for Palworld

If your PC can match the recommended specs for Palworld, you should have no trouble running the game with the highest visual settings. The recommended PC specs are: