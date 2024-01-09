Palworld countdown: Exact start time and release date

Palworld is set to release on Jan. 19 on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S, with an exact time to be confirmed but expected around 11am CT, which is the usual time developer Pocketpair reveals new information.

Following weeks of delayed trailers and announcements that stirred some unease among the game’s fan base, Pocketpair has finally unveiled the game’s release date in a new trailer released on Jan. 9. Thanks to that, we have a countdown for the release of Palworld’s early access.

When will Palworld be released?

Days Hours Minutes Seconds 9 : 2 2 : 3 3 : 2 1

This release date is final and global, meaning the game will go live at the same time in all regions. But it will still be the early access version of Palworld, with a final date yet to be defined based on players’ feedback and Pocketpair’s own development schedule.

The trailer from Pocketpair arrived weeks after the initially planned Dec. 18 release date reveal, delayed due to issues unrelated to the game’s development, as per the company’s statement.

Palworld offers a twist on the classic monster-collection gameplay. Imagine being a Pokémon-like protagonist who’s had enough of watching from the sidelines, opting instead to jump into the fray with an assault rifle. Your primary objective is to collect creatures roaming the world, either by weakening them with your own Pals or by directly engaging in action RPG-style combat using actual guns.

Currently, it’s uncertain whether Palworld will eventually launch on other consoles like the PS4 and PS5. As for Steam Deck users, the game is currently labeled as “Unknown” in terms of compatibility with the console—a typical status for games yet to be released.