All Palworld platforms

Palworld, the Pokémon equivalent of GTA, is looking to cause a big storm in 2024, and it aims to do so by having a big Palworld party on various platforms.

What if you shot Pikachu with a gun? You don’t need to ask that horrific question anymore because Palworld will be the closest answer you’ll get. Finally debuting on early access, developer Pocketpair’s unique concept has had the gaming community intrigued for a while now.

The open-world survival and crafting title embodies all the monster-catching goodness of Pokémon, slicing it with gameplay elements of games like Ark. You’re intrigued, I’m intrigued, so let’s see where you’ll be able to play it.

Every Palworld platform: PlayStation, Xbox, PC, Nintendo

This image says it all. Image via Pocketpair

Palworld will be available to play on Xbox Series X|S and PC when it debuts in early access on Jan. 19, 2024.

As you’ve probably worked out for yourself, for the time being at least, Palworld is not being lined up for a PlayStation port or a Nintendo Switch version. Palworld is free on Xbox Game Pass, though—which is a nice bonus and sure to grab the attention of more players.

According to the official early access FAQ, a PS5 copy is not out of the question. “We don’t have plans for this at the moment, but will consider it during development!”

So, I’d recommend coming back to this article to see if there are any developments and if Palworld will become more pally with other brands. The hype around Palworld is well-earned, and it begs even more questions: is Palworld free-to-play? and is Palworld crossplay-friendly?