Is Palworld on PS5 and PS4?

Palworld is an upcoming game from developer Pocket Pair that blends the world of Pokémon with the survival genre in a twisted title that’s sure to attract fans from across the gaming community. However, fans on PS5 and PS4 are wondering if they will even get to play it.

With the release date of Palworld quickly approaching, fans on PlayStation need an answer sooner rather than later. The guide below explains everything we currently know about the platforms for Palworld and if a PlayStation release is in the cards.

Will Palworld be available on PS5 and PS4?

Don’t hold your breath. Image via Pocket Pair

At the time of writing, there are no current plans for Palworld to come to PlayStation, either on the PS5 or PS4. The developer of Palworld, Pocket Pair, has only announced versions for the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. This is a common trend for Pocket Pair, as the studio’s last major title, Craftopia, only came to the Microsoft-owned systems as well.

Of course, Palworld could be different depending on how well it succeeds with the Xbox and PC communities. If the game surpasses expectations and PlayStation fans are clamoring for a chance to experience the Pokémon-esque title, then Pocket Pair might be more inclined to develop a port for the PS4 and PS5. The hype is certainly real for Palworld, so there always remains this outside possibility.

However, it’s completely unknown how long a possible port would take to develop, especially if the developers haven’t started working on it yet. So at least for the foreseeable future, PlayStation fans will have to either watch from afar or pick up an Xbox or PC to play Palworld.

I will continue to update this guide if any further details are announced from Pocket Pair regarding the possibility of a PlayStation release.