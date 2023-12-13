Does Palworld have Early Access?

Anyone who knows the name Palworld knows that it’s essentially a Pokémon game where the Pokémon run around with firearms. Imagine sweet and cuddly Pikachu whipping out a minigun: that’s Palworld in a nutshell.

With such a wild premise, plenty of people want to experience Palworld firsthand sooner rather than later, and one of the best ways to do that is with an Early Access build. Especially since Palworld is billed as a multiplayer game so it needs to test its online servers. But is such an Early Access option available?

Is there Early Access for Palworld?

Yes, developer and publisher Pocketpair plans to launch Palworld in Early Access. As its Steam listing puts it, “We believe that to create an exciting and completely new game, it is very important to keep fine-tuning it based on feedback from our players.” It doesn’t have an exact release date yet, but Pocketpair is aiming for a January 2024 launch window.

How long is Palworld in Early Access for?

Pocketpair says Palworld‘s Early Access period should last for at least a year. So, the game won’t officially launch as a finished product until 2025 at the earliest. However, it could always decide to extend the period should the game require more development time.

What is included in Palworld‘s Early Access?

According to Pocketpair, Early Access at least features “more than 100 monsters, a vast open world, over 350 items, and more than 70 types of buildings” as well as core systems like monster battling and catching, exploration, crafting, and building. Pocketpair will no doubt add more content and features via updates throughout the Early Access period.

From the sound of it, multiplayer functionality is available from the start as well, but there will be no PvP options. Those are being saved for a later update.