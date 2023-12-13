When does Palworld release?

Palworld is an upcoming action-adventure game that might look familiar to some avid gamers, since it looks and plays similar to Pokémon, but with one big catch: The creatures in the game can also wield rocket launchers and machine guns.

This new title has grabbed the attention of many different people around the world, prompting those to wait eagerly for its upcoming release date. It’s been a relatively long wait, but aspiring trainers won’t have to wait for too long to try out this hilariously unique twist on a classic genre.

Palworld release date

Locked and loaded for a new adventure. Image via Pocketpair

According to the developers, Palworld will be releasing in January 2024. The exact release date has not been revealed just yet, but hopefully, this release window will be accurate enough to keep the hype train moving for this title.

The developers have also said that the game will be releasing in an early access state, which means that not all of the planned features will be available at launch. It will also remain in early access for at least a year, so that any glitches and other issues can be ironed about before the official release. The official release does not have a solidified date.

“During early access, we will update the game based on the roadmap, actively adding content and improving the game systems,” The developers said on Palworld‘s Steam page. “Depending on the progress of development, we may consider extending early access or if we are satisfied with the state of the game, officially releasing the game.”

Even though the game will be in early access, there should still be enough features to keep players entertained, though. There will supposedly be more than 100 monsters, over 350 items, 70 types of buildings to create, and an open world to discover.