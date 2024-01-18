Category:
Palworld

Can you respec character stats in Palworld?

Palworld lets you build your character the way you like, but resetting the stats is a big problem.
Image of Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo Viana
|
Published: Jan 18, 2024 01:04 pm
Screenshot of the Palworld player character looking at the camera, with the horizon behind him.
Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Leveling up your character in Palworld is crucial, but having the flexibility to reset their stats is just as important. It’s common to make choices you want to reconsider and adjust as you progress. However, if you’re hoping to respec and rebuild your character midway, you’re out of luck.

You can’t respec character stats in Palworld yet

A screenshot of Palworld showing the character stats.
I don’t care much about stats balance. Screenshot by Dot Esports.
Once you assign a stat point upon leveling up in Palworld, that decision is final—there’s currently no way to reverse it. Our dozens of hours of playthrough revealed no method to respec character stats, whether through crafting, items, statues, or any other in-game element. It’s best to embrace that your first character’s stats may be less than ideal as you’re getting the feel for the game. My advice, once you’ve grasped the essentials, is to start a new world with a fresh character. This time, you’ll be better positioned to distribute your stat points more strategically, tailoring them to your preferred playstyle.

While we have yet to find an item or feature for reallocating stats in our playthrough of Palworld, it doesn’t rule out the possibility of its existence or future introduction. It could still be an undiscovered aspect of the game or something the developers might add in an upcoming update, since the game is still in early access. Given that the game already allows the respec of Pal Souls using Statues of Power in exchange for Gold, it seems reasonable to expect that a similar feature for character stats might eventually make its way into the game.

If you’re looking to compensate for stat deficiencies, you can leverage the abilities of Pals in your party. For instance, Pals like Cattiva and Broncherry can boost your Weight capacity, while others, such as Gumoss, can enhance work speed during logging. While these boosts aren’t direct stat increases for your character, they offer a practical way to offset bad stat allocations.

Author

Bhernardo Viana
Gaming writer and strategist working in the gaming industry for over 8 years. A fan of Pokémon since I was 6 and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. I'm a Monopoly GO expert who still hates losing dice and GTA fan who loves absurd vehicles.