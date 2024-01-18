Can you respec character stats in Palworld?

Leveling up your character in Palworld is crucial, but having the flexibility to reset their stats is just as important. It’s common to make choices you want to reconsider and adjust as you progress. However, if you’re hoping to respec and rebuild your character midway, you’re out of luck.

Once you assign a stat point upon leveling up in Palworld, that decision is final—there’s currently no way to reverse it. Our dozens of hours of playthrough revealed no method to respec character stats, whether through crafting, items, statues, or any other in-game element. It’s best to embrace that your first character’s stats may be less than ideal as you’re getting the feel for the game. My advice, once you’ve grasped the essentials, is to start a new world with a fresh character. This time, you’ll be better positioned to distribute your stat points more strategically, tailoring them to your preferred playstyle.

While we have yet to find an item or feature for reallocating stats in our playthrough of Palworld, it doesn’t rule out the possibility of its existence or future introduction. It could still be an undiscovered aspect of the game or something the developers might add in an upcoming update, since the game is still in early access. Given that the game already allows the respec of Pal Souls using Statues of Power in exchange for Gold, it seems reasonable to expect that a similar feature for character stats might eventually make its way into the game.

If you’re looking to compensate for stat deficiencies, you can leverage the abilities of Pals in your party. For instance, Pals like Cattiva and Broncherry can boost your Weight capacity, while others, such as Gumoss, can enhance work speed during logging. While these boosts aren’t direct stat increases for your character, they offer a practical way to offset bad stat allocations.