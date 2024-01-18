How to get Pal Fluids in Palworld

As you progress through Palworld, you’ll eventually need a whole bunch of materials to build your base and craft items, but the game does an awful job of explaining where to find them.

One of these materials is Pal Fluids, which you need to make the Sauna to replenish your Pals’ SAN meter when they help out around your base. Honestly, I don’t blame you if you’re confused. It took me two hours to figure out exactly where to find Pal Fluid at the beginning, but now I’m swimming in stacks of it.

So, to help you skip the most frustrating parts of Palworld, here’s exactly where to find Pal Fluids.

Pal Fluid location in Palworld

Poor Penguins. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pal Fluid is a resource that you can only obtain by killing or catching certain Pals.

In this case, you can get Pal Fluid from a Pengullet. These are fairly common Pals, and you can usually find them walking or swimming in water. Knocking one out or capturing it will add a few Pal Fluids to your inventory.

As they usually spawn in abundance, it’s not hard to grind a few of them for what you need. You need 10 Pal Fluid in total to make a single Sauna, so you’ll need to take down or capture a fair few blue penguin-like creatures to get everything you need.

It’s a bit of a chore, and hopefully, Palworld will give us an easier way to get these materials in the future, as well as other Pal-specific resources. You can easily get Wool via the Ranch upgrade, after all.