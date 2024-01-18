How to revive incapacitated Pals in Palworld

Sooner or later during your travels in Palworld, your best friend will inevitably get knocked out. You’ll sometimes have no idea an enemy is so strong, and it’ll end up wasting your entire team.

But that’s okay—mistakes are made, and if it’s a Pal you’ve already caught, you can revive it (unlike Pals in the wild). If you’re struggling to work out how to bring your critters back to life in Palworld, look no further, as we’re here to help.

How to revive knocked out Pals in Palworld

Palbox time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If any of your Pals become incapacitated, you’re unable to use them until you revive them.

To do so, you first need to head to your base and toward your Palbox. Open the Palbox to see all the Pals you’ve caught, and place your knocked-out Pals in the box. You can see which Pals are knocked out if their circle portrait is red instead of black.

Now we wait. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you do, a timer will appear above the Pal in your Palbox. You have to leave your Pal in the Palbox for that allotted time, usually 10 minutes. After the timer reaches zero, the Pal will be useable once more, either in your base or on the go.

No amount of healing items or food for your knocked-out Pal will do them any good. The only way to revive them is to use this method, so be sure to prepare for the worst-case scenario. The good news is even guns won’t fully kill one of your tamed Pals.

If you use a Pal to traverse that’s knocked out, it might be worth catching a backup Pal of a lower level that you can use for the time being to continue your projects until your buddy is alive and kicking again.