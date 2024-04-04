Here are the Palworld April 4 Raid update patch notes

Palworld’s first major content update, Patch v0.2.0.6, is now live on Steam, with the huge patch introducing hotly anticipated Raid Boss Bellanoir for players to challenge as well as plenty of new items, armor, and building features.

Besides new content, Palworld Patch v0.2.0.6 also added a bunch of Pal, UI, and Base-related changes, as well as some much-needed bug fixes, cheat prevention measures and balance adjustments to keep Palworld enjoyable for regular players. Unfortunately, players on Xbox and those who play via Xbox Game Pass are yet to receive the patch, but Pocketpair promises its release whenever it’s ready.

Here are the patch notes for Palworld’s Patch v0.2.0.6.

Palworld v0.2.0.6 patch notes: All changes and bug fixes

Palworld’s first Raid Boss, Bellanoir

You can summon Raid Boss Pals by using slabs at the new Summoning Altar.

Raid Boss Pals summoned by slabs are very powerful and can not be captured. Work alongside your base Pals to take on these powerful foes.

Defeating Raid Boss Pals can drop Pal Eggs.

The “extreme” version of the Raid Boss is incredibly powerful and difficult to defeat.

New Content Added

You can now get new “Training Manual” items. These manuals allow you to give experience points to Pals.

You can now get a new item “Ancient Technical Manual.” It gives you ancient technology points and can be randomly found inside dungeon chests.

New “Recovery Meds” items have been added. You slowly recover your HP over time using these.

New item “Homeward Thundercloud” has been added. When used, this item will instantly move you to your nearest base.

New item “Ability Glasses” has been added. You can see Pal’s stats while these glasses are equipped.

Three new stat boosting items—Power Fruit, Life Fruit, Stout Fruit—have been added. Use these items to boost your Pal’s stats.

Pals can now have a new passive called “Mercy Hit”. Pals with this passive cannot reduce enemy HP below one when attacking.

New item “Ring of Mercy” has been added. When wearing this ring, you cannot reduce enemy HP below one when attacking.

New armor “Multiclimate Undershirt” has been added. It takes up just one slot, but protects you from both the heat and the cold.

New building “Electric Egg Incubator” has been added. This incubator consumes electricity to automatically adjust the temperature to the optimum temperature for each egg.

New building “Ore Mining Site” has been added. This mining site allows you to produce ores from the comfort of your base.

Pals

Kelpsea can now produce Pal Fluids at the ranch.

Dumud can now produce High-Quality Pal Oil at the ranch.

You can now reduce the weight of metal ore while riding Surfent Terra.

Increased the amount of ore dropped while riding Astegon.

You can now raise Pal’s rank to the maximum with a single synthesis using the Pal Essence Condenser. Condensation progress is now accumulated in the individual Pal.

Negative Pal status will now be resolved after spending some time in the Pal Box.

UI

While aiming a sphere, it will now display how many of the target Pal has already been captured.

You can now check the cooldowns on partner skills for all your Pals on the main screen.

Equipment and item stats are now visible on the technology screen, even if you have not unlocked them first.

The tutorial has been improved and renamed to “Journey.”

You can now show/hide the “Journey” in the game options.

Damage number display size can be changed in the game options. In Raid Boss battles, the damage numbers tend to overlap a lot and it may be difficult to see, so we recommend adjusting the size.

Player

Items dropped by players after death on a dedicated server can now be picked up by anyone after 24 hours of real-time have passed.

Added a new “sleeping” player emote (edited).

Base Related

You can now allow/disallow certain work for base Pals at the Monitoring Stand.

Chest filters have been added. Select item types to allow or disallow inside chests.

Crafted items are now transported from crafting facilities. Selecting “allow transport” when crafting will result in Pals transporting those items to chests when finished.

You can now edit your character’s appearance at any time by using the “Antique Dresser.”

Building and building piece placement rules have been relaxed. You can now connect stairs facing upwards. Roof pieces can now directly connect to foundations. Triangular walls can now be connected to stairs.

You can now force a Pal to work and cancel their break by picking them up and throwing them towards a facility. Pals recover their SAN while taking a break, so be careful.

Fixed assignments remain fixed, even after bad events occur. Previously, some assignments would change due to certain conditions, but now they will remain fixed unless the Pal is placed inside the Pal Box.

Balance Adjustment

Minimum heat and cold resistance have been added to various armor. You will no longer need to take off your heat-resistance armor when it is cold at night in the starting areas.

Reduce the button press time in the egg incubator.

Change the pattern for Jormuntide Ignis to something more unique.

Added legendary blueprints for some firearms (Dropped from specific enemies).

Corrected the selling price of diamonds.

In single-player, it is no longer possible to select the initial spawn point for multiplayer.

Blocked the back of the starting area with rocks to prevent players from getting lost or stuck.

The increased attack power multiplier of partner skills that increase the player’s attack power, while riding has been uniformly reduced from 2.0 to 1.2.

Eggs now have a small chance to produce Alpha Pals.

Flying and floating Pals are now immune to falling damage.

Added new Shop price adjustments

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where treasure chests would become empty when dying in a dungeon, etc

Fixed an issue where the effect that increases the player’s attack power while riding was duplicating and accumulating under certain conditions

Fixed an issue where players were not receiving loot when capturing Pals while mounted

Adjusted the HP of the Legendary Pal and fixed an issue where the difference in HP between the captured Legendary Pal and the bred Legendary Pal was too large

Fixed an issue where Pal would eat while riding

Fixed an issue where spheres thrown close to wild pals would not hit and be lost

Others

Improved various Pal models and textures

Added and adjusted some sound effects

Many other minor bug fixes

Dedicated Server

Fixed an issue where sorting did not work in the server list

Improved the server list to allow page transitions

Dedicated servers now support various log outputs.

Implemented REST API.

Cheat Prevention

Fixed a vulnerability that allowed Steam account spoofing

Fixed seven other critical vulnerabilities

Soundtrack

One new song has been added to the soundtrack

Besides this patch, Pocketpair also has bigger promises to make for the days to come. “We are planning a larger, more content-packed update for summer 2024,” an official tweet reads. According to the tweet, Palworld will be getting a be new island harboring new Pals, as well as new buildings, weapons, and tower bosses.

