To keep yourself alive and your Pals thriving in Palworld, you’ll need to keep them fed. They can only sustain themselves on abundant Red Berries for so long, and eventually, you’ll have to venture out for some Tomato Seeds.

Tomatoes are one of several crops you can grow in plantations at your camp. While you won’t be able to grow them right away, they’ll be a great source of nutrition when your camp begins to grow and your Pals start to really level up.

But to grow tomatoes in Palworld, you’ll need Tomato Seeds.

How to grow tomatoes with Tomato Seeds in Palworld

Tomato Seeds can be crafted into a Tomato Plantation that can be placed at your camp. When worked on by yourself or your Pals, the Tomato Plantation will produce both tomatoes and additional Tomato Seeds. Pals with the Planting, Watering, and Gathering skills can fully automate the process as well.

You’ll be quite the farmer by this point. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To build a Tomato Plantation, you’ll need to reach level 32 in the Technology tree. Building a Tomato Plantation requires three Tomato Seeds, 70 Wood, 60 Stone, and five Pal Fluids.

How to get Tomato Seeds in Palworld

Tomato Seeds have a chance to drop from five different Pals, according to the Paldeck: Mossanda, Vaelet, Broncherry, Dinossom Lux, and Wumpo Botan. According to their inventory description, Tomato Seeds can also be purchased from a Merchant.

In my experience, Mossanda were the most abundant Pal to find in the wild. Wild Mossanda are found around Gobfin’s Turf and the Mossanda Forest, which are both found north of the Plateau of Beginnings.

Aside from the Dragon/Electric-type Dinossom Lux, all the other Pals that drop Tomato Seeds are Grass-type. So if you’re specifically heading out to hunt down Tomato Seeds, you should put Fire-type pals in your party.