How to find and catch Mossanda in Palworld

During your travels in Palworld, there are some instances where you’ll need a bit of pure brawn to succeed, and in the mid-game, Mossanda might be your best bet.

This massive panda-like Pal is one of the toughest and strongest in Palworld, boasting destructive fighting power, some great use at your base, and an even better Partner Skill that makes it an explosive friend to bring along during a battle. You will, however, need to bring along some Pals that are equally as strong, or some Pals that immediately counter its type.

Don’t be fooled by its cute exterior—Mossanda is ready to do some real damage.

Mossanda’s type, Work Suitability, and more

Whether you’re placing Mossanda at your base or bringing it along during your adventures, it remains a great Grass-type Pal due to its sheer size, varied and high-level Work Suitability, and stopping power. It also has a Partner Skill called Grenadier Panda, which has it equip a heavy-hitting grenade launcher as it blasts away your foes.

Element : Grass

: Grass Partner Skill : Grenadier Panda (Can be ridden. Can rapidly fire a grenade launcher while mounted.)

: Grenadier Panda (Can be ridden. Can rapidly fire a grenade launcher while mounted.) Work Suitability : Planting level two, Handiwork level two, Lumbering level two, Transporting level three

: Planting level two, Handiwork level two, Lumbering level two, Transporting level three Possible Drops: Mushroom, Leather, Tomato Seeds

Mushroom, Leather, Tomato Seeds Paldeck Bio: “A Pal so powerful it’s hard to believe. In one experiment, this Pal tore through 3,000 sheets of paper at once. It’s only by some miracle that this Pal isn’t a meat-eater.”

Where to find Mossanda in Palworld

On Palworld’s map, Mossanda can be found north of the starting spawn point at Gobfin’s Turf and the Mossanda Forest. These lads are pretty hard to miss due to their gigantic appearance and can be seen slowly shuffling near the shores, or walking among the trees of their namesake forest. They’re also a relatively common spawn, which means you should be able to spot them once you’ve entered these specific areas.

How to catch Mossanda in Palworld

Since Mossanda is a Grass-type Pal, you’ll want to bring along some hefty Fire-type Pals as a counter. It will launch a plethora of different attacks at you and your companion, including a powerful energy shot, a Seed Machine Gun attack, and a Crushing Punch if you get too close. It will, however, lose its balance if you manage to dodge its punch successfully, allowing you to set up some well-placed strikes from range or from up close.

You’ll also want to pack a few Mega Spheres in your inventory since normal Pal Spheres won’t be strong enough to keep this hulk of a bear contained. Try to avoid getting any other Pals involved when you aggro Mossanda because the bear will require all of your attention and focus, especially if you’re at an even level with it.