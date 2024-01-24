Best Grass Pals in Palworld

Pals with the Grass Element are plentiful in Palworld, but some are significantly eclipsed by others in terms of their combat power and Work Suitability, and these are the best Grass Pals available.

Recommended Videos

Vital to operating your base in Palworld, Grass Pals can grow and gather food items and craft Medical Supplies to cure Status Ailments your Pals may sustain, though you’ll find they can also be beneficial while you’re out exploring. Grass Pals are among the best you can have in your party for any combat situation, and these Pals should top your list.

Best Grass Element Palworld Pals

Robinquill

Steal from the rich. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Robinquill is a pesky Pal in Palworld that seems to always want to fight you at the worst possible time while you’re out adventuring, but it makes up for that nuisance by being a valuable party member.

While fighting alongside Robinquill, you will deal additional damage to weak points when attacking, allowing you to whittle down enemy health quickly and efficiently. Meanwhile, if you assign Robinquill to your base, it’s assist you with many different tasks including Handiwork, Gathering, and Transporting.

Elizabee

A new reign has begun. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Using Elizabee’s Partner Skill, you can turn this queen bee into a monstrosity in combat, as its stats increase with each Beegarde you have in your party. If you have a party consisting of an Elizabee and four Beegarde, you’ll have the perfect partner.

This makes Elizabee a brilliant option when tackling strong Ground-Element Pals like Menasting and Anubis, which are two of the toughest Alpha Pals you will encounter. While not in combat, get Elizabee working at your base to help with Handiwork, Planting, Gathering, and Medicine Production.

Verdash

Grass bunny. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Verdash is another Grass-Element Pal that provides a significant boost while fighting together with you, as its Partner Skill gives you increased Movement Speed, helping you evade damage, as well as adding Grass damage to your attacks.

You can find an Alpha Verdash at level 35, which provides a welcome boost to its stats with a chance at some great Passive Skills. While the Grass Element does have its limitations, Verdash’s Partner Skill is useful in every situation.

Petallia

A great worker for your gardens. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Few Pals in Palworld are as useful as Petallia in every situation you can imagine, as this Pal can heal you in battle when you activate its Partner Skill. No matter what you’re up against, it’s always worth having Petallia in your party to call upon.

Outside combat, Petallia is a great Pal to have assigned to your base due to its several Work Suitabilities, where it can help with Handiwork, Planting, Gathering, Transporting, and Medicine Production. It really is a jack of all trades.

Warsect

Big beetle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Warsect is a beast like no other, and due to its Ground/Grass Element type and Partner Skill that applies fire damage to your attacks when fighting together, it’s a Pal that can be highly effective in almost any battle.

The huge beetle is also one of the best-designed Pals in Palworld and is incredibly efficient when assigned to your base, boasting Lv3 Lumbering and Lv3 Transporting, as well as being able to chip in to help with Planting and Handiwork.