Pals can get sick in Palworld, and you don’t want to let them rot in that state or they’ll ruin the productivity of your team. Fortunately, there are ways to cure them from status ailments, even though they’re not always obvious.

There’s a total of 10 status ailments in Palworld. Sometimes, you’ll notice your Pals will get affected by them because of your mistreatment, but they can also be caused by other things out of your control. They all hinder the capabilities of your Pals in some way. Here is the list of all status ailments and how to treat them in Palworld.

List of all status ailments and how to cure them in Palworld

Status effects will appear on your Pal’s stats page. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Cold

A Cold is unlucky, but fortunately, it’s among the easiest status ailments to cure in Palworld. To do so, you simply need to get Low Grade Medical Supplies and give them to your sick Pal. You can get some randomly through Pal loot when defeating Flopie, Lifmunk, or Vaelet.

But you can also craft it using a Medieval Medicine Workbench. It’s unlocked at Level 12, and the recipe requires five red berries and two horns. If you want to spare yourself the effort, you can also buy them to Merchants for 240 Gold. We advise you to keep your Gold for Medical Supplies of higher tiers, however, since they require more time and resources to be crafted.

Depressed

The Depressed state is a dreary thing in Palworld. If a Pal becomes afflicted by it, it means that you have failed to take good care of them because you let their Sanity decrease too much.

Fortunately, the Depressed state won’t require expensive therapy (but with all the game elements I’ve seen in Palworld, I wouldn’t even be too surprised to find a Pal therapist hidden away somewhere). But it’s still among the most challenging status ailments to fix in the game. It can be cured with High Grade Medical Supplies, which are more challenging to craft than the base version used for other status ailments. To craft them, you need a Medieval Medicine Workbench. It requires five ingots, five horns, and two bones.

It’ll take you some time to craft it, so you might want to speed up the process with the help of your Pals. Once it’s crafted, you can feed it to your Pal. They can also be bought from Merchants for 3,000 gold.

Fracture

The Fracture status ailment can happen even when you take care of your Pals, although it’s less likely if you do. It’s more Major than a simple Sprain, so you’ll need better Medical Supplies to cure it. To do so, you need to feed your Pal Medical Supplies of medium quality.

You can craft the Supplies using a Medieval Medicine Workbench. It requires three Ingots, three Horns, and one Bone to be crafted. It’ll take a bit more time and materials than Low Grade supplies. These can also be bought directly to Merchants for 800 gold each.

Ulcer

Pals can have an Ulcer, which is a similar status ailment to Fracture. The way to heal Pals from it is also the same: you need to feed your Pal Medical Supplies of medium quality.

Overfull

The Overfull status ailment prevents your Pals from being productive, too. But it’s not a big issue for you. It can be cured with Low Grade Medical Supplies, which can be looted, bought, or crafted. To do that, simply feed them to your Pal afflicted by it.

Sprain

You’re likely to encounter the Sprain status ailment pretty quickly in your Palworld journey. It’s very common, so even when taking perfect care of your Pals, you’ll certainly see it and have to cure it. The Sprain isn’t a major status ailment, however, so don’t panic. It can be easily cured: it simply requires to feed your Pal Low Grade Medical Supplies.

Weakened

Weakened is inflicted upon your Pals because of your mistreatment. It hinders their ability to work and their movement speed. You’d better be safe than sorry and take care of them so they don’t become Weakened. But if they do, you have to cook some medicine for them.

The Weakened state can be cured with High Grade Medical Supplies, similar to the Depressed state. You can feed them to your Pal by approaching them and opening the Inventory.

Hungry or Starving

Feeding your Pals is part of your job as a good trainer (or boss). If you take good care of them, they should never get to the point of being Starved. Notice when they’re Hungry and make them some food when they do. If you don’t feed them enough, they will get sick and it will hinder productivity.

Incapacitated

Pals become incapacitated when they’re defeated in combat, as there is no death in Palworld. To fix this, you can simply revive them. To do so, you need to be in your base. Once the requirement is met, go to your Palbox and place your Incapacitated Pal in it. A timer will appear, notifying you of how long you need to keep them in the box so they are revived. There is no magic solution to shorten the time, so you need to be patient.