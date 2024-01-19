How to get food and cure Hungry status in Palworld

The Hungry status will become the bane of your existence in Palworld and can have detrimental effects on both you and your Pals, so allow us to help you feed their mouths and keep those tum-tums full.

Pals may be a made-up species in the fictionalized concept of Palworld, but, like your character, they still get hungry. I’m even getting hungry writing this, but the difference is that I can cure that rather quickly—Pals and artificial avatars, not so much.

They need help, no matter how volatile and violent they can get. So, it’s up to you to forage and feed, and it’s an easy job, all things considered.

How to cure Hungry status in Palworld

That’s a lot of wheat. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To cure Hungry status in Palworld, you, unsurprisingly, need to feed either yourself or a Pal enough food to remove the Hungry status. This can consist of berries, meat, or any other eligible food items found in the game.

I know, it’s a shockingly predictable answer, but that does seem to be the only way, and there aren’t any special items that can serve the same purpose.

Here’s a quick way to cure Hungry status:

Open up your inventory in Palworld. Locate your food items. Choose a food item such as a berry. Now choose the command to feed either yourself or your Pal.

Furthermore, if you build a base, Pals will eat automatically when they’re hungry if you have a feed box with food in it. If you have a feed bag in your inventory, put food in the slot, and you or your Pals in the active party can eat from it automatically.

What is Hungry in Palworld?

Hungry is a condition in Palworld in which stamina depletes faster to the point that you’ll eventually hit the Starving status, before eventually succumbing to death.

Just like in real life, the longer your hunger goes on, the worse the condition will get, and if you don’t quench the hunger with food, then the person or Pal suffering from the condition will inevitably die—it’s basic biology.

How to get food in Palworld

You can easily acquire some of Palworld’s basic food items by picking berries from bushes or collecting meat from fallen Pals. You pretty much just need to explore the land, pick up food wherever you find it, and, in many cases, use them as ingredients to make new food.

So make sure you’re out and about scavenging for food so you can make some cake in Palworld, or find out how to get Wheat Seeds so you can lovingly bake Bread.