How to build a base in Palworld

Building a base in Palworld is a necessary step to surviving in the untamed lands of Palpagos Island and should be at the forefront of your mind when you begin your journey.

Recommended Videos

The tutorial at the start of Palworld tells you exactly what you need to do to progress before the world truly becomes your oyster, but players are still somewhat confused about the game’s base-building mechanics.

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

To build a base and claim a spot of land as your own, you’ll need to craft a specific item—the Palbox. Here’s a full guide with everything you need to know.

How to build a Palbox in Palworld

The core of your new home. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Palbox is a necessary item for base-building in Palworld and acts as the central hub of your base, assigning an area for you to build in, as well as providing storage for any Pals not assigned to your base or party.

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

To build a Palbox, you need one Paldium Fragment, eight pieces of Wood, and three pieces of Stone. These are all basic items you can find on the ground in Palworld, though you can also find them in larger quantities in the form of rocks, trees, and deposits.

Once you have the required crafting materials, enter the build menu and scroll to the “Pal” section. Use the wheel to highlight the Palbox, then choose a location for your base. The Palbox will act as the center, creating a ring around it.

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

It’s wise to choose a base location with lots of flat land you can easily build on, especially as Pals can have trouble navigating terrain with different heights. Choosing a location that has rock and tree spawns is also useful, as Pals assigned to your base can gather wood and stone automatically.

You should also ensure you choose a location that’s easy to defend, as enemy raids will occur consisting of wild Pals or humans. Fortunately, these aren’t too difficult to fend off, and you can assign Pals to defensive duties so they’re always on guard.