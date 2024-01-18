How to find Paldium Fragment in Palworld

If you want to catch creatures in Palworld, you’ll eventually need to find yourself an item called a Paldium Fragment.

By combining a Paldium Fragment, Wood, and Stone at a crafting bench in Palworld, you can create Pal Spheres, which act just like Poké Balls in Pokémon. Pal Spheres let you catch any Pal throughout the world after you’ve weakened it in combat.

When you’re just starting off, though, all these resources can be a pain to find, especially if you don’t know what you’re looking for. Thankfully, we’ve already discovered the best ways to get Paldium Fragments, so let us enlighten you on what to do and where to go.

Paldium Fragment location in Palworld

A Paldium Fragment on the ground. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best way to get Paldium Fragments at the very beginning is to scan the floor for small blue chunks that you can pick up, just like Wood and Stone. They usually give one Paldium Fragment each and are fairly common the more you travel, but not as common as other resources.

A Paldium mining node. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The other way to find Paldium Fragments is by mining, and there are two sources. The small, unique-looking light-blue nodes, that appear around the map in abundance, only drop Paldium Fragments. Alternatively, you can occasionally get Paldium Fragments from Stone mining nodes (alongside Stone).

To mine, you need to craft a Pickaxe, which you can make at the basic crafting table using Wood and Stone. Be sure to stock up, as chances are you’ll be crafting lots of Pal Spheres across your playthrough.