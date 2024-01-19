Like most open world games, crafting is essential in Palworld. Luckily, unlocking and learning it is practically a piece of cake.

As soon as you enter Palworld, crafting is one of the first features introduced to you. But, as easy as it may initially sound, it’s actually quite wonky at the beginning. We ran into a few issues when trying to craft our first tools, so don’t worry if you did as well. Here’s everything you need to know about crafting in Palworld.

How to craft in Palworld

Crafting a few initial tools and items is remarkably easy, though it can be buggy at times. At the start of your game, collect Wood by hitting trees or collecting it from the ground. Then, press B to open your Build menu on PC, or Up on the D-pad on Xbox, and choose the Primitive Workbench. Place it anywhere you want, then hold F (or X on Xbox) for a few seconds to complete building it.

You can place your Workbench anywhere you want. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To craft items in Palworld, approach your Primitive Workbench, then press F (or X on Xbox) to interact with it and choose the items you want to create. That said, this feature seems quite buggy from time to time. Personally, I had to interact with my Primitive Workbench at a specific angle to be able to open the crafting menu.

At first, you’ll only have some basic tools recipes to create. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you set down your first Primitive Workbench, you’ll be able to make your first tools, like the Stone Pickaxe and Stone Axe. But in order to do that, you need to collect Stone first. We advise you to build a Stone Pickaxe first, so you can easily collect more Stone by hitting boulders.

Later down the road, you’ll unlock new stations to craft more advanced items once you level up.