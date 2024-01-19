Category:
Palworld

How to craft in Palworld

It's a core feature.
Image of Mateusz Miter
Mateusz Miter
|
Published: Jan 19, 2024 08:21 am
An Incineram building in Palworld.
Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube

Like most open world games, crafting is essential in Palworld. Luckily, unlocking and learning it is practically a piece of cake.

Recommended Videos

As soon as you enter Palworld, crafting is one of the first features introduced to you. But, as easy as it may initially sound, it’s actually quite wonky at the beginning. We ran into a few issues when trying to craft our first tools, so don’t worry if you did as well. Here’s everything you need to know about crafting in Palworld.

How to craft in Palworld

Crafting a few initial tools and items is remarkably easy, though it can be buggy at times. At the start of your game, collect Wood by hitting trees or collecting it from the ground. Then, press B to open your Build menu on PC, or Up on the D-pad on Xbox, and choose the Primitive Workbench. Place it anywhere you want, then hold F (or X on Xbox) for a few seconds to complete building it.

Creating Primitive Workbench in Palworld.
You can place your Workbench anywhere you want. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To craft items in Palworld, approach your Primitive Workbench, then press F (or X on Xbox) to interact with it and choose the items you want to create. That said, this feature seems quite buggy from time to time. Personally, I had to interact with my Primitive Workbench at a specific angle to be able to open the crafting menu.

Using Primitive Workbench menu in Palworld.
At first, you’ll only have some basic tools recipes to create. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you set down your first Primitive Workbench, you’ll be able to make your first tools, like the Stone Pickaxe and Stone Axe. But in order to do that, you need to collect Stone first. We advise you to build a Stone Pickaxe first, so you can easily collect more Stone by hitting boulders.

Later down the road, you’ll unlock new stations to craft more advanced items once you level up.

related content
Read Article Move over, GTA—Palworld lets you become a wanted criminal by murdering innocent Pals
A Lifmunk sat on a player's head wielding a gun in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Move over, GTA—Palworld lets you become a wanted criminal by murdering innocent Pals
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Jan 19, 2024
Read Article How to move and destroy structures in Palworld
firing rocket pal at structure in palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to move and destroy structures in Palworld
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Jan 19, 2024
Read Article There’s one brutal action even Palworld won’t show, so naturally we’re even more intrigued
Three Lamball in Palworld building in a base.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
There’s one brutal action even Palworld won’t show, so naturally we’re even more intrigued
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Jan 19, 2024
Read Article How to use Schematics in Palworld
The player character in Palworld on top of a mountain looking down to smaller islands.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to use Schematics in Palworld
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Jan 19, 2024
Read Article How to level up fast in Palworld
pals on assembly line in palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to level up fast in Palworld
Adam Newell Adam Newell Jan 19, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Move over, GTA—Palworld lets you become a wanted criminal by murdering innocent Pals
A Lifmunk sat on a player's head wielding a gun in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Move over, GTA—Palworld lets you become a wanted criminal by murdering innocent Pals
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Jan 19, 2024
Read Article How to move and destroy structures in Palworld
firing rocket pal at structure in palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to move and destroy structures in Palworld
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Jan 19, 2024
Read Article There’s one brutal action even Palworld won’t show, so naturally we’re even more intrigued
Three Lamball in Palworld building in a base.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
There’s one brutal action even Palworld won’t show, so naturally we’re even more intrigued
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Jan 19, 2024
Read Article How to use Schematics in Palworld
The player character in Palworld on top of a mountain looking down to smaller islands.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to use Schematics in Palworld
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Jan 19, 2024
Read Article How to level up fast in Palworld
pals on assembly line in palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to level up fast in Palworld
Adam Newell Adam Newell Jan 19, 2024

Author

Mateusz Miter
Polish Staff Writer. Mateusz previously worked for numerous outlets and gaming-adjacent companies, including ESL. League of Legends or CS:GO? He loves them both. In fact, he wonders which game he loves more every day. He wanted to go pro years ago, but somewhere along the way decided journalism was the more sensible option—and he was right.