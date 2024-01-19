How to level up fast in Palworld

EXP farming can be draining in any open-world game, and the higher levels in Palworld are no exception.

While there are ways to get around the grind, the best way to gain EXP is simply by playing at a casual pace. But if you are desperate to level up quickly, these tips will help you reach new heights.

How to level up quickly in Palworld

Set your world to make EXP faster

Settings Galore. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best way to get EXP fast is to cheese the system.

In your world settings, you can change a slider called EXP Rate up as far as 20 before you enter the game. Doing so will reward you and Pals with more EXP than you need and make the chore of leveling less of a grind.

I ended up jumping through multiple levels just playing the game casually, which made unlocking things like Guns and building resources much quicker. It might take the joy out of it for some people, but for those just wanting to power through and get straight to weaponry, here is the best option.

Defeat bosses and raids

Boss Defeated. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You will come across various world bosses and raids through Palworld.

Most of these bosses and raids are made for those at a pretty high level, but if you somehow manage to overcome them, you will gain an abundance of extra EXP to level up you and your Pals in your party.

If you are skilled, you can have a base set up next to a high-level creature and dump all your Pals from the Palbox into the newly created base. You can then lure a higher-leveled boss to your base and have your team of 10+ Pals mow it down faster than you could and should be able to.

Just build

Poor Pals. Image via Pocketpair

By building your base, your Pals will create things and share EXP. As such, even Pals not in your party will gradually gain in levels without you even realizing it.

This can be anything from building a home to creating new items. You will gradually get small amounts of EXP just for playing the game, and you won’t even notice all the levels you have gained.

As you level up, you’ll gain access to new buildable structures that keep adding to your EXP total, creating a satisfying loop.

Of course, you can also just go about killing anything in sight. That works, too.