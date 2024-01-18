Category:
Palworld

How to get guns in Palworld

Ready, aim, fire.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|
Published: Jan 18, 2024 12:19 pm
|
Updated: Jan 18, 2024 12:51 pm
A Lifmunk sat on a player's head wielding a gun in Palworld.
Image via Pocketpair

Palworld immediately caught the eye upon reveal by showing cute creatures alongside deadly guns, and you may be wondering how exactly you get your hands on these weapons.

Like other survival games, weapons like guns need to be unlocked in Palworld,and you won’t be able to rely on them immediately. However, they are worth the wait as they enable you to go toe-to-toe against even the most powerful Pals.

If you’re looking for a fast track past all the primitive weapons in Palworld, we’ve got you covered by detailing exactly how you can unlock guns and other powerful weapons to help you on your adventure.

How to unlock guns in Palworld

A screenshot showing unlockable Technology in Palworld with the Musket highlighted.
There’s work ahead. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Guns are not immediately available in Palworld, and you’ll have to unlock them and other items using Technology Points. As you increase your level, you will unlock new crafting recipes using Technology Points.

The Musket is the first gun unlocked in Palworld, available at level 21, along with Coarse Ammo. You will also require a High-Quality Workbench to craft Gunpowder and a Weapon Workbench to craft ammunition and guns.

More guns are unlocked by raising your level further, with the Makeshift Handgun available at level 25 and the Handgun accessible at level 29. Other weapons, like the Single-Shot Rifle (unlocks at level 36), require a Weapon Line Factory to craft.

The last gun available to unlock is the Rocket Launcher at level 49, which requires a Weapon Line Factory II to craft, as well as advanced resources like Pal Metal Ingots, Polymer, and Carbon Fiber.

Some Pals, like Foxparks, can also be used as weapons. However, you will need to unlock the required item and craft it. For example, to use Foxparks’ Flamethrower ability, you need to craft the Foxparks Harness, but it is relatively easy to do and, unlike guns, does not require ammunition—although there is an ability cooldown.

related content
Read Article How to get Ancient Technology Points in Palworld
A screenshot of a cutscene inside of a Tower Battle in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to get Ancient Technology Points in Palworld
Josh Challies Josh Challies Jan 18, 2024
Read Article 5 ways Palworld is similar to Pokémon and 5 ways it’s completely different
Lovander in front of Palworld character.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
5 ways Palworld is similar to Pokémon and 5 ways it’s completely different
Josh Challies Josh Challies Jan 18, 2024
Read Article How to move your base in Palworld
A Pal in Palworld shown alongside eggs and explosions.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to move your base in Palworld
Adam Newell Adam Newell Jan 18, 2024
Read Article How to get Lucky Pals in Palworld
Vixy being petted in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to get Lucky Pals in Palworld
Adam Newell Adam Newell Jan 18, 2024
Read Article Palworld character creation, explained
A creenshot of the Character Creation screen in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Palworld character creation, explained
Josh Challies Josh Challies Jan 18, 2024
Author

Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications. Unhealthy Sandslash obsession. Also likes pizza.