How to get guns in Palworld

Palworld immediately caught the eye upon reveal by showing cute creatures alongside deadly guns, and you may be wondering how exactly you get your hands on these weapons.

Like other survival games, weapons like guns need to be unlocked in Palworld,and you won’t be able to rely on them immediately. However, they are worth the wait as they enable you to go toe-to-toe against even the most powerful Pals.

If you’re looking for a fast track past all the primitive weapons in Palworld, we’ve got you covered by detailing exactly how you can unlock guns and other powerful weapons to help you on your adventure.

How to unlock guns in Palworld

There’s work ahead. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Guns are not immediately available in Palworld, and you’ll have to unlock them and other items using Technology Points. As you increase your level, you will unlock new crafting recipes using Technology Points.

The Musket is the first gun unlocked in Palworld, available at level 21, along with Coarse Ammo. You will also require a High-Quality Workbench to craft Gunpowder and a Weapon Workbench to craft ammunition and guns.

More guns are unlocked by raising your level further, with the Makeshift Handgun available at level 25 and the Handgun accessible at level 29. Other weapons, like the Single-Shot Rifle (unlocks at level 36), require a Weapon Line Factory to craft.

The last gun available to unlock is the Rocket Launcher at level 49, which requires a Weapon Line Factory II to craft, as well as advanced resources like Pal Metal Ingots, Polymer, and Carbon Fiber.

Some Pals, like Foxparks, can also be used as weapons. However, you will need to unlock the required item and craft it. For example, to use Foxparks’ Flamethrower ability, you need to craft the Foxparks Harness, but it is relatively easy to do and, unlike guns, does not require ammunition—although there is an ability cooldown.