All Tower locations in Palworld

The Towers in Palworld represent the pinnacle of combat challenges, each housing formidable bosses. Spread across the island, these five Towers vary in difficulty. Generally, the harder a Tower is to access, the tougher the battle, requiring superior equipment and a higher player level to conquer the challenges within.

Palworld map with all Towers marked Numbers represent the order you should visit them. Image by Dot Esports.

1) Tower of the Rayne Syndicate location (112, -434) The first challenge in the game. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

At Rayne Syndicate Tower, your foes will be Zoe and her Electric-type Pal Grizzbolt. Palworld nudges you towards this Tower as the final part of the tutorial, but don’t be fooled—the fight can be quite challenging, especially if you’re going solo or if your world settings are set to base damage modifiers. To stand a better chance, come prepared with your strongest weapons and a Pal that knows a Ground-type attack.

2) Tower of the Free Pal Alliance location (185,28) Things are starting to get serious. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

After tackling Rayne Syndicate Tower, consider heading to the Tower of the Free Pal Alliance next. It houses the second-lowest HP boss in Palworld. To reach this Tower, equip cold-resistant armor. Inside, you and your party have a 10-minute window to take down the Free Pal Alliance founder, Lily, and her Grass-type Pal Lyleen.

For this encounter, a Fire-type Pal can be invaluable. Additionally, packing a Fire Bow or Crossbow along with Fire Arrows can significantly bolster your chances of success.

3) Tower of the Brothers of the Eternal Pyre location (-588, -518) This Tower is already very hard. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Next up is a showdown with Axel and his Pal Orserk in a notably tougher battle. These adversaries are more aggressive, and frequently use their abilities compared to those in the previous Towers. In my experience, ranged weapons like Crossbows are particularly effective against Orserk. That’s why I recommend you come well-stocked with arrows to maintain a steady offense throughout the fight.

4) Tower of the PIDF location (561, 334) Not surprised the police is well equipped. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Completing the Tower of the PIDF is tough and will demand the best preparation even for higher-level players with favorable world settings. Gear up with powerful Rifles and sturdy Metal armor to stand a chance against Marcus and his Fire-type Pal Faleris.

Given Faleris’ ability to fly, ensure the Pals you bring along are capable of targeting airborne creatures, which will make your attempt more effective within the time limit.

5) Tower of the PAL Genetic Research Unit location (-149,445) A brutal tower. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

This battle is the pinnacle of difficulty in Palworld, pitting you against Victor and his Shadowbeak, a formidable Dark-type flying Pal with a staggering 220,000 HP. Shadowbeak is resistant to damage from standard bullets and arrows, so even the most powerful weapons and optimal world settings may find not be enough. To overcome this ultimate boss, getting the help of friends can be the key to victory.