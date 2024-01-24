Orserk is by far one of the most valuable Pals you can catch in Palworld because of its unique Partner Skill, breeding combos, and strong combat abilities.

This is an S+ tier Pal and is classified as a Dragon/Electric-type. Although Orserk is quite powerful in combat, you want it because of its Partner Skill that increases loot from Water-type Pals. On top of all of that, it can generate Electricity at your base, which you need to power important crafting structures. Here’s how to find and catch Orserk in Palworld.

Orserk type, work suitability, and more

Orserk. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Element: Dragon/Electric.

Dragon/Electric. Partner Skill : Ferocious Thunder Dragon (While fighting together, Water Pals drop more items when defeated).

: Ferocious Thunder Dragon (While fighting together, Water Pals drop more items when defeated). Work Suitability : Generating Electricity level four, Handiwork level two, and Transporting level three.

: Generating Electricity level four, Handiwork level two, and Transporting level three. Possible Drops: Electric Organ.

Electric Organ. Paldeck Bio: “It sends electricity into its foes’ wounds, roasting them from the inside out. Fights between Orserk end in the blink of an eye.”

Where to find Orserk in Palworld

Orserk is in the No. 3 Wildlife Sanctuary. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Orserk is located in the No. 3 Wildlife Sanctuary. This is an island filled with rare Pals, and it’s northwest of the mainland. The easiest way to get there is to fast travel to the Deep Sand Dunes. From there, use a flying mount or a mountable Water-type Pal to reach the Sanctuary. You can find Orserk during the day and night.

Remember, this is a very dangerous area. First, there are level 40 guards on the island, and if they catch you, you become Wanted. Pals there are also level 40 or above, so you need to come armed to the teeth.

How to catch Orserk in Palworld

Orserk is an Electric/Dragon-type, so it’s weak to Ground and Ice-type Pals. You first need to weaken it, then use a Pal Sphere on it. I recommend you use high-quality Spheres, like Ultra or Legendary Spheres to have better odds of catching it.