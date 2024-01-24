How to find and catch Elphidran in Palworld

Although there are plenty of terrifying creatures across the vast lands of Palworld, there aren’t many who can rival the gentle demeanor of Elphidran, the Gentle Sky Dragon.

This cute Pal is relatively large and can be picked out of the bunch due to its bright blue color, golden tipped wings, and floppy ears. Although it does not automatically attack you when you approach, it will eventually defend itself if you stick around its space for too long and when it does, this Pal certainly boats some pretty powerful attacks.

If you’re looking to take to the skies with Elphidran, stock up on some frozen friends and get to work.

Elphidran’s type, work suitability, and more

Unfortunately, Elphidran does not offer much when it comes to working at the base. It only has Lumbering level two, which is useful on its own, but is relatively limited compared to other bosses and Pals that feature multiple suitabilities for a well-rounded base.

Due to its Amicable Holy Dragon Partner Skill, however, this Pal can be used as a flying mount, making it a premium capture so you can skip a ton of time running around mountains and hills.

Element : Dragon

Partner Skill : Amicable Holy Dragon (Can be ridden as a flying mount. While fighting together, Dark Pals drop more items when defeated.)

Work Suitability : Lumbering level two

Possible Drops: High Quality Pal Oil

High Quality Pal Oil Paldeck Bio: “It possesses a demeanor as pure as its appearance suggests. Perhaps because of this, it is sometimes unable to discern good from evil, often allowing wrongdoers to take advantage of it.”

Where to find Elphidran in Palworld

This gentle Alpha has its own space to call its own. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The one surefire place to find Elphidran is at its Alpha Boss spawn grounds, located just east of the Ancient Ritual Site fast travel point and south of Hypocrite Hill. As you venture north from the Tower of the Rayne Syndicate, you should see its icon appear on the map. She is usually found in a large clearing, surrounded by other Pals. There is plenty of room to kite her attacks, and if you have some range, the size of the grounds will benefit you as well.

How to catch Elphidran in Palworld

Plenty of space to fight. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As a level 30 Pal with 2,700 health, Elphidran is a Dragon-type Pal that will provide a hefty challenge for any player who might be only starting their quests out of the starting area. If you have collected enough levels and are stocked up on better weapons and shields, you can finally face off against this powerful creature.

Elphidran is a Dragon-type Pal, which means it is more susceptible to Ice-type Pal attacks. Bring some heavy Ice hitters along with you, such as fellow Alpha Pal and Ice-type Penking, and you should make short work of her alongside your team. She will launch some powerful ranged attacks your way, but they are relatively slow-moving and easy to avoid with enough room.

You will need a higher-level Pal Sphere to capture Elphidran’s Alpha form, such as a Giga Sphere.