How to Fast Travel in Palworld

Palworld boasts a sprawling map to explore, and the quickest way of getting from Point A to Point B is often to use the Fast Travel mechanic.

Specific locations across Palworld‘s world provide the ability to Fast Travel, giving you quick and easy access back to your base or a point of interest. However, there is a small amount of groundwork to complete before this privilege is available..

Thankfully, it’s not too difficult to unlock the ability to Fast Travel, and you’ll soon be bouncing across the map in your hunt for new Pals, gear, and resources in your battle for survival.

How to unlock Fast Travel in Palworld

Choose your spot. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You can only Fast Travel in Palworld from specific locations and must unlock them manually before you can quickly transfer there. You can easily identify Fast Tavel Points you are yet to unlock, as they glow orange.

Once you interact with the Fast Travel point, the light surrounding the statue will turn blue. Whenever you want to Fast Travel, return to this location and select the destination you want to travel to by interacting with the Fast Travel point, which opens a map, and then choose where you’d like to travel to.

You can also Fast Travel from your base by walking up to the Palbox and hitting the Fast Travel option (C on Keyboard, B on controller). By using this method, you can quickly get wherever you need without venturing into dangerous areas.

Unlike other survival games, you retain your full inventory when using Fast Travel and do not drop any items. This makes it the most effective way of traveling around Palpagos Island, even if you have unlocked Mounts or the ability to fly.