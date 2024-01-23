Category:
Palworld

How to get Legendary Spheres in Palworld

Only the best will do.
Image of Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan Çakır
|
Published: Jan 23, 2024 05:25 pm
Hedgehog-like pals with electricity coming out of them
Image via Pocketpair

If you’re looking to catch them all in Palworld, you’ll need to build yourself a decent supply of Spheres, the Poké Ball equivalent. Better Spheres will increase your chances of catching Pals, and Legendary Spheres are top of the line for this task.

Recommended Videos

I don’t like leaving anything to chance in Palworld, especially if I’m trying to capture a Pal on my wishlist. I try to carry around as many Legendary Spheres as possible to maximize my chances and save them for special occasions since they don’t come cheap. Crafting the best of Sphere technology in Palworld requires premium materials, but can we put a price on quality?

How to craft Legendary Spheres in Palworld

You must be at least level 44 to craft Legendary Spheres in Palworld. If you satisfy the level condition, here are all the crafting requirements for Legendary Spheres:

  • Paldium Fragment — 10
  • Pal Metal Ingot — Five
  • Carbon Fiber — Three
  • Cement — Five

Before combining these materials, you’ll also need the required Palworld crafting bench, Sphere Factory Three. While you’ll find most of these materials in the wild, you can speed up the process by assigning jobs to Pals.

How to farm Legendary Spheres in Palworld

The main difference between farming Legendary Spheres and crafting them on demand is the time efficiency. If you start farming a Sphere, you’ll always have them ready at your disposal, and doing that doesn’t take long with the right Pals.

To farm Legendary Spheres, you’ll need to assign a Pal to stack up your supply on its crafting materials.

MaterialHow to farm
Paldium FragmentGet a Crusher and assign a Pal with the watering skill to it.
Pal Metal IngotGet an Electric Furnace and assign a Pal with the mining skill to it. Use Ore and Paldium Fragments.
Carbon FiberAssign a Pal to the Assembly Line to craft Carbon Fiber by using your Coal supply. If you run out of Coal, you’ll need to get more by visiting desert biomes.
CementUse Bone and Pal Fluids which can be gathered after defeating Pals. If your supply is enough, assign a Pal to the High Quality Workbench to get Cement.

With all the materials ready to go, you can assign a Pal to the Sphere Factory and stack up on Legendary Spheres.

related content
Read Article Best Pals for your starter base in Palworld
Daedream laughing next to several Pals and character in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Best Pals for your starter base in Palworld
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Jan 23, 2024
Read Article What Pals drop Wheat Seeds in Palworld?
A screenshot of a character looking at a massive green Pal in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
What Pals drop Wheat Seeds in Palworld?
Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch Jan 23, 2024
Read Article How to catch Bosses in Palworld with a glitch
Lily and Lyleen harvesting in Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to catch Bosses in Palworld with a glitch
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Jan 23, 2024
Read Article Best Sulfur farm locations in Palworld
Lifmunk holding a weapon in Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Best Sulfur farm locations in Palworld
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Jan 23, 2024
Read Article Forget Pokémon, Palworld fans agree game is actually a clone of your other favorite childhood series
A motivated Pal ready to empty a weapon in Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Forget Pokémon, Palworld fans agree game is actually a clone of your other favorite childhood series
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Jan 23, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Best Pals for your starter base in Palworld
Daedream laughing next to several Pals and character in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Best Pals for your starter base in Palworld
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Jan 23, 2024
Read Article What Pals drop Wheat Seeds in Palworld?
A screenshot of a character looking at a massive green Pal in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
What Pals drop Wheat Seeds in Palworld?
Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch Jan 23, 2024
Read Article How to catch Bosses in Palworld with a glitch
Lily and Lyleen harvesting in Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to catch Bosses in Palworld with a glitch
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Jan 23, 2024
Read Article Best Sulfur farm locations in Palworld
Lifmunk holding a weapon in Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Best Sulfur farm locations in Palworld
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Jan 23, 2024
Read Article Forget Pokémon, Palworld fans agree game is actually a clone of your other favorite childhood series
A motivated Pal ready to empty a weapon in Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Forget Pokémon, Palworld fans agree game is actually a clone of your other favorite childhood series
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Jan 23, 2024

Author

Gökhan Çakır
Strategical Content Writer and Fortnite Lead for Dot Esports. Gökhan Çakır graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since applied his analytical and strategic thinking to many endeavors. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.