How to get Legendary Spheres in Palworld

If you’re looking to catch them all in Palworld, you’ll need to build yourself a decent supply of Spheres, the Poké Ball equivalent. Better Spheres will increase your chances of catching Pals, and Legendary Spheres are top of the line for this task.

I don’t like leaving anything to chance in Palworld, especially if I’m trying to capture a Pal on my wishlist. I try to carry around as many Legendary Spheres as possible to maximize my chances and save them for special occasions since they don’t come cheap. Crafting the best of Sphere technology in Palworld requires premium materials, but can we put a price on quality?

How to craft Legendary Spheres in Palworld

It has the best color too. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You must be at least level 44 to craft Legendary Spheres in Palworld. If you satisfy the level condition, here are all the crafting requirements for Legendary Spheres:

Paldium Fragment — 10

Pal Metal Ingot — Five

Carbon Fiber — Three

Cement — Five

Before combining these materials, you’ll also need the required Palworld crafting bench, Sphere Factory Three. While you’ll find most of these materials in the wild, you can speed up the process by assigning jobs to Pals.

How to farm Legendary Spheres in Palworld

The main difference between farming Legendary Spheres and crafting them on demand is the time efficiency. If you start farming a Sphere, you’ll always have them ready at your disposal, and doing that doesn’t take long with the right Pals.

To farm Legendary Spheres, you’ll need to assign a Pal to stack up your supply on its crafting materials.

Material How to farm Paldium Fragment Get a Crusher and assign a Pal with the watering skill to it. Pal Metal Ingot Get an Electric Furnace and assign a Pal with the mining skill to it. Use Ore and Paldium Fragments. Carbon Fiber Assign a Pal to the Assembly Line to craft Carbon Fiber by using your Coal supply. If you run out of Coal, you’ll need to get more by visiting desert biomes. Cement Use Bone and Pal Fluids which can be gathered after defeating Pals. If your supply is enough, assign a Pal to the High Quality Workbench to get Cement.

With all the materials ready to go, you can assign a Pal to the Sphere Factory and stack up on Legendary Spheres.