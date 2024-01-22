How to get Cement in Palworld

Unlocking and crafting new resources and technology in Palworld can mean the difference between surviving in harsh environments or dying, protecting your base, or crafting new items. Cement is one such item; however, unlocking it can be a challenge.

Here’s how to unlock and make Cement in Palworld.

How to unlock Cement in Palworld

Cement takes a while to unlock. Image via Pocket Pair

You must be level 19 in Palworld to unlock Cement in your Technology Tree, which costs one point to unlock. If you have just started Palworld or are only a few hours in, you may not have progressed this far to unlock it just yet.

It took me around 10 hours of hardcore grinding on Normal Mode to reach level 19. However, if you’re not a fan of grinding, or if level 19 seems forever away, you can cheese the system and earn experience quickly by adjusting the EXP rate in your World Settings.

Maxing this out means you will earn experience faster and level up much more quickly. However, if you like the grind, you can leave the settings as is and craft Cement when you finally hit level 19 and can unlock it.

How to craft Cement in Palworld

Penking is a water-type pal you can kill to get Pal Fluids. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To craft Cement in Palworld, you need three types of items: one Bone, 50 Stone, and one Pal Fluid. You can get these items at the following locations:

Bone: This drops from the following pals: Anubis, Bushi, Vixy, Cawgnito, Loupmoon, Maraith, Vanwyrm, Vanwyrm Cryst, Verdash, Rushoar, and Gorirat.

Stone: This can be mined from the highlighted stones around the map.

Pal Fluids: This can be obtained by killing or capturing a Water-type pal.

Once you have all the resources, you can craft Cement on your High-Quality Workbench.

How to craft a High-Quality Workbench You can unlock a High-Quality Workbench in your technology tree once you’re level 11 for three technology points. You will need 15 Ingots, 50 Wood, and 10 Nails to craft it.

Crafting Cement is quite the process. However, it’s essential to learn, especially if you’d like to craft other technology like Flower Beds, Hyper Spheres, a Production Assembly Line, Defensive Walls, or a High Quality Hot Spring.