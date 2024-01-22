Category:
Palworld

How to get Cement in Palworld

This is a tricky one to get.
Image of Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews
|
Published: Jan 21, 2024 09:23 pm
Anubis, a Pal in Palworld, blocks a blast of energy.
Image via Pocket Pair

Unlocking and crafting new resources and technology in Palworld can mean the difference between surviving in harsh environments or dying, protecting your base, or crafting new items. Cement is one such item; however, unlocking it can be a challenge.

Recommended Videos

Here’s how to unlock and make Cement in Palworld.

How to unlock Cement in Palworld

locked cement in technology tab of palworld
Cement takes a while to unlock. Image via Pocket Pair

You must be level 19 in Palworld to unlock Cement in your Technology Tree, which costs one point to unlock. If you have just started Palworld or are only a few hours in, you may not have progressed this far to unlock it just yet.

It took me around 10 hours of hardcore grinding on Normal Mode to reach level 19. However, if you’re not a fan of grinding, or if level 19 seems forever away, you can cheese the system and earn experience quickly by adjusting the EXP rate in your World Settings.

Maxing this out means you will earn experience faster and level up much more quickly. However, if you like the grind, you can leave the settings as is and craft Cement when you finally hit level 19 and can unlock it.

How to craft Cement in Palworld

Penking's Paldeck page in Palworld.
Penking is a water-type pal you can kill to get Pal Fluids. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To craft Cement in Palworld, you need three types of items: one Bone, 50 Stone, and one Pal Fluid. You can get these items at the following locations:

  • Bone: This drops from the following pals: Anubis, Bushi, Vixy, Cawgnito, Loupmoon, Maraith, Vanwyrm, Vanwyrm Cryst, Verdash, Rushoar, and Gorirat.
  • Stone: This can be mined from the highlighted stones around the map.
  • Pal Fluids: This can be obtained by killing or capturing a Water-type pal.

Once you have all the resources, you can craft Cement on your High-Quality Workbench.

How to craft a High-Quality Workbench

You can unlock a High-Quality Workbench in your technology tree once you’re level 11 for three technology points. You will need 15 Ingots, 50 Wood, and 10 Nails to craft it.

Crafting Cement is quite the process. However, it’s essential to learn, especially if you’d like to craft other technology like Flower Beds, Hyper Spheres, a Production Assembly Line, Defensive Walls, or a High Quality Hot Spring.

related content
Read Article How to become Wanted in Palworld
A Lifmunk sat on a player's head wielding a gun in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to become Wanted in Palworld
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Jan 21, 2024
Read Article How to get and use the Pal Essence Condenser in Palworld
A screenshot of the Essence Condenser in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to get and use the Pal Essence Condenser in Palworld
Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch Jan 21, 2024
Read Article How to find and catch Jormuntide in Palworld
Jormuntide Ignis' Paldeck page in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to find and catch Jormuntide in Palworld
Dipanjan Dey Dipanjan Dey Jan 21, 2024
Read Article How to catch Killamari in Palworld
A Killamari in a dark dunegon in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to catch Killamari in Palworld
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Jan 21, 2024
Read Article Best Pals for Medicine Production in Palworld
Lifmunks working an assembly line in Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Best Pals for Medicine Production in Palworld
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Jan 21, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to become Wanted in Palworld
A Lifmunk sat on a player's head wielding a gun in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to become Wanted in Palworld
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Jan 21, 2024
Read Article How to get and use the Pal Essence Condenser in Palworld
A screenshot of the Essence Condenser in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to get and use the Pal Essence Condenser in Palworld
Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch Jan 21, 2024
Read Article How to find and catch Jormuntide in Palworld
Jormuntide Ignis' Paldeck page in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to find and catch Jormuntide in Palworld
Dipanjan Dey Dipanjan Dey Jan 21, 2024
Read Article How to catch Killamari in Palworld
A Killamari in a dark dunegon in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to catch Killamari in Palworld
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Jan 21, 2024
Read Article Best Pals for Medicine Production in Palworld
Lifmunks working an assembly line in Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Best Pals for Medicine Production in Palworld
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Jan 21, 2024

Author

Hayley Andrews
Hayley is a gamer, writer, and author with a background in Business. Hayley graduated with a dual degree in Business Management and Human Resource Management in Australia. She spent many years in business until she found her passion for creative writing and the gaming industry. When she’s not indulging in the latest anime, she can be found reading or playing video games.