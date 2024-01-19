How to get a Hot Spring in Palworld

Palworld is all about catching Pals and putting them to work. But every good “employee” needs a break to maintain their sanity, so why not give your hard-working Pals the rest they deserve with a relaxing Hot Spring?

Hot Springs in Palworld allow your Pals to recover sanity (SAN). They lose SAN from working around your base, and if the stat drops low enough, they’ll gain the Depressed status. Hot Springs are an easy fix for this effect, but you’ll need to level up and harvest a few resources before you can build a Hot Spring in your base.

Palworld: Hot Spring required resources

Give your Pals a spa day. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before you can build a Hot Spring, you’ll need the following materials:

30 Wood

15 Stone

10 Paldium Fragment

10 Pal Fluids

How to build a Hot Spring in your base in Palworld

Once you have all of the above resources, you’re ready to add a Hot Spring to your base. To build a Hot Spring, follow these steps:

Level up your player character to level nine. Open the Technology screen by opening your menu or hitting the T key on PC. Scroll down to the ninth row and unlock the Hot Spring, which will appear as the third option in the row. You’ll need two Technology Points to unlock the Hot Spring. Once you’ve unlocked the Hot Spring, open the build menu (B on PC), and scroll over to the Infrastructure tab. Select the Hot Spring and place it anywhere inside your base.

If the row the Hot Spring is located in is greyed out, that means you need to level up before you can unlock the Technology. Every time you level up your character, you unlock the Technology row that corresponds to it. For example, to unlock the ability to build the Hot Spring, which is on the ninth row, you need to be level nine.

If the row is greyed out, you’ll need to level up. Screenshot by Dot Esports Open your Build menu when you have unlocked the Hot Spring. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ll also need enough Technology Points to unlock the Hot Spring. If you don’t have enough, you can get more Technology Points by leveling up or unlocking Fast Travel Statue locations. Whether you need more Technology Points or are just trying to reach row nine of the Technology tree menu, we recommend battling and catching more Pals to gain experience and level up quickly.