How to get Technology Points in Palworld

There are all sorts of things to do in Palworld, with plenty of new weapons and buildings to unlock, but you need Technology Points to access them.

Technology Points in Palworld are a currency used to unlock crafting recipes that provide access to new items, like Engrams in Ahttps://dotesports.com/arkrk: Survival Ascended and other survival games with similar mechanics.

Getting Technology Points is a fairly easy process, though it can be time-consuming due to the specific methods needed, and you’ll often find yourself desperately pushing for a few more to get your hands on an item that catches your eye. Luckily for you, we’ve outlined the methods of obtaining Technology Points in Palworld here.

How to earn Technology Points in Palworld

Statues give points. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The easiest way to obtain Technology Points in Palworld is to level up your character, which provides a decent chunk of Technology Points for every increase. As you advance to later levels, however, the gap grows larger.

It’s also worth noting that you will not get enough Technology Points to unlock everything from simply leveling up your character, so you should be selective about the crafting recipes you unlock. While a nice set of furniture may make your base feel more homely, it’s often best to be more selective and unlock workbenches, weapons, and other useful constructions.

You can earn additional Technology Points by unlocking Fast Travel points scattered across the map, which also give you quick access to different locations—making it far easier to venture into distant lands without embarking on a huge trip.

With all the means of earning Technology Points combined, you should have enough at your disposal to unlock everything in the Technology tree. That said, it’s still worth being selective in your choices and prioritizing functionality over decoration to ensure you don’t miss out on a crucial item.