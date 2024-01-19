How to cure Depressed Pal status in Palworld

You have to craft the right medicine for this status.

In Palworld, Pals can become Depressed if their sanity plummets. This condition is distinct from other statuses such as Hunger or Injury, as it requires a unique approach to remedy. The sole method to solve the Depressed status is by using a Medicine Workbench to craft High Grade Medical Supplies.

How to cure Depressed Pals with High Grade Medical Supplies You need some Pal drops to cure Depression. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To craft High Grade Medical Supplies in Palworld and cure Depressed pals, you’ll need the following:

A Medieval Medicine Workbench, unlocked at level 12 with Technology Points. Five Ingots, crafted from 10 Ore using a Furnace. Five Horns, dropped from Pals with horns. Five Bones, dropped by Vixy, Rushoar, Gorirat, and other Pals. A Pal with Medicine Production Work Suitability. This is optional, but useful to speed up the crafting times. Some examples are Lifmunk and Lovander.

Once the crafting is over, pick up the High Grade Medical Supplies from the Workbench. Now, you have a few options to cure the afflicted Pal: If your Pal is working at a base, walk up to it and press the button to access the Menu. Once the selection wheel appears, choose Feed. This action will prompt a new window to display the High Grade Medical Supplies, ready for you to use on the Depressed Pal. For Pals that are on your party, open your inventory and use the High Grade Medical Supplies from there. A new window will list the Pals in your Party. Choose the Depressed Pal and confirm your action to use the item and cure its condition. If your Pal is in your Palbox, transfer it either to the Party or assign it to a base. Then, proceed with either steps one or two, depending on the Pal’s new location.

Your Pal is now cured from the Depressed status. To prevent this from happening again, make sure to leave food in your base on a Feed Box and build a Hot Spring to recover their Sanity.