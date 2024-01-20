How to find a Wandering Merchant in Palworld

Sooner or later, you will reach a stumbling block in Palworld and will need to go and find a Wandering Merchant.

Wandering Merchants can have some vital items and can feel like a pain to find due to the random nature of their spawn in the overworld, which makes it a relief that there is at least one place you can go to trade with a basic Wandering Merchant, and Pal Merchant, at all times.

Wandering Merchant and Pal Merchant Location in Palworld

Town Ahead! Screenshot by Dot Esports Arriving at Camp. Screenshot by Dot Esports There they are! Screenshot by Dot Esports

To save you the pain of traveling around, Palworld has a small town known as the Small Settlement, which has both a Wandering Trader and Pal Trader in it.

It is located near the basic spawn in the center of the map and has a Fast Travel beacon next to it to make going between it and your base a breeze. Here, you can get things like Wheat Seeds or trade in Pals you don’t want anymore for Gold.

Just make sure you don’t kill them or go on a killing spree. Be wise to keep your shop resource alive if you want to make it in this land and get far, kid.

You can also obviously find these traders around the world, but most of the contents are the same as that you can find in this village. If you wanted to look to see if you could buy ammo for weapons like I did, however, you would be disappointed beyond belief.

Hopefully, there will be an update in the future on buying ammo to provide an alternative to the tedious crafting process.