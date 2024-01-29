Can you buy Pal Fluids in Palworld?

Pal Fluids are necessary for a multitude of different things in Palworld, but they aren’t as abundantly available as some of the other widely demanded resources in this game.

Whether you’re trying to make Cement for higher-level buildings or just really want to create a Hot Spring for your Pals to relax in, you’re going to need Pal Fluids at some stage or another. Oftentimes, you can rely on Wandering Merchants to help fill an item deficit, but that doesn’t seem to be the case with Pal Fluids.

Do any Merchants sell Pal Fluids in Palworld?

It’s tough out here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I’ve checked every village in Palworld, confided in a Black Market vendor, and even chanced upon Wandering Merchants in the wild, and I’m sorry to say you cannot buy Pal Fluids anywhere in this game. Duneshelter even boasts a Merchant that sells the even rarer High Quality Pal Oil, but it seems Pal Fluids are where they draw the line for whatever reason.

This poses a pretty large issue when it comes to manufacturing Cement, which is needed often at higher levels and calls for a large amount of Pal Fluids. Unfortunately, there aren’t any Pals that automatically produce Pal Fluids when assigned to a farm either, so the ways you can get this item really are limited.

The best way to get Pal Fluids in Palworld

So: you can’t buy Pal Fluids, and you can’t farm Pal Fluids… how exactly can you get your hands on this item? It’s morbid, but the best way to get Pal Fluids is by butchering Water-type Pals. Nearly all Water Pals drop Pal Fluids when captured or killed, so capturing a Pal to kill it later effectively doubles the amount of Pal Fluids you can get from a single Pal.

I’m sorry, little one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It doesn’t help that some of the cutest Pals are Water-types, which means you eventually have to butcher the most adorable critters to optimize your Pal Fluid acquisition. A few early-game Pals that give Fluids are:

Pengullet

Teafant

Fuack

Celaray

All four of these Pals can be found early on near the Plateau of Beginnings, so you shouldn’t have any trouble gathering Pal Fluids. Indeed, it is not the availability that makes it difficult, but the morality. Of course, no Pals need to be harmed, strictly speaking. Catching Water Pals will give you Pal Fluids, it’s just that using the meat cleaver to butcher Water Pals will give you a lot more. You can keep your humanity about you while grinding for Pal Fluids, it just means it will take longer. You can decide for yourself what is or isn’t worth it.