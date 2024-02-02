How to Butcher in Palworld

Palworld can sometimes be a bit brutal, especially if you’re considering butchering your Pals. While Pocketpair was nice enough to blur out the gory details, it doesn’t make the process any easier.

I grew attached to my Pals, especially the ones I captured during the game’s early stages with my first few Pal Spheres. But, there will come a time in Palworld when you’ll need to reorganize your Pals. I’ve been prioritizing selling Pals to make extra Gold, but Butchering them is also a quick option you can do on the fly.

How to Butcher Pals with the Meat Cleaver in Palworld

Who thought of this mechanic? Video by Dot Esports

To Butcher Pals in Palworld, you need to use a Meat Cleaver. You can unlock the Meat Cleaver from the Technology Tree when you reach level 12. Craft a Meat Cleaver using five Ingots, 20 Wood, and five Stone, and follow the steps below to Butcher a Pal.

Summon a Pal.

Equip the Meat Cleaver.

Bring up the command wheel by holding down 4 on PC or the right thumbstick on an Xbox controller.

Choose the Butcher option.

Upon selecting Butcher, you’ll start chopping up your Pal, but it’ll be blurry. The sound effects still paint a menacing picture, so I’ve been opting to sell Pals instead.

What happens when you Butcher a Pal in Palworld?

When you Butcher a Pal, you’ll receive its loot, and the drops will be different depending on the Pal. Foxparks, for example, can drop Leather and Flame Organs. Butchering Pals is considered an illegal action in Palworld, and if there are any NPC witnesses around, you might get a bounty on your head.

Palworld’s criminal activity underway warning is one of my least-favorite things in Palworld, so I try to play by the rules as often as I can. If you like the criminal life in Palworld, though, Butchering can help you on your way to becoming wanted.