How to Butcher in Palworld

Master, I don't feel so good.
Published: Feb 2, 2024 07:52 am
A player in Palworld petting an Alpha Azurobe.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Palworld can sometimes be a bit brutal, especially if you’re considering butchering your Pals. While Pocketpair was nice enough to blur out the gory details, it doesn’t make the process any easier.

I grew attached to my Pals, especially the ones I captured during the game’s early stages with my first few Pal Spheres. But, there will come a time in Palworld when you’ll need to reorganize your Pals. I’ve been prioritizing selling Pals to make extra Gold, but Butchering them is also a quick option you can do on the fly.

How to Butcher Pals with the Meat Cleaver in Palworld

Who thought of this mechanic? Video by Dot Esports

To Butcher Pals in Palworld, you need to use a Meat Cleaver. You can unlock the Meat Cleaver from the Technology Tree when you reach level 12. Craft a Meat Cleaver using five Ingots20 Wood, and five Stone, and follow the steps below to Butcher a Pal.

  • Summon a Pal.
  • Equip the Meat Cleaver.
  • Bring up the command wheel by holding down 4 on PC or the right thumbstick on an Xbox controller.
  • Choose the Butcher option.

Upon selecting Butcher, you’ll start chopping up your Pal, but it’ll be blurry. The sound effects still paint a menacing picture, so I’ve been opting to sell Pals instead.

What happens when you Butcher a Pal in Palworld?

When you Butcher a Pal, you’ll receive its loot, and the drops will be different depending on the Pal. Foxparks, for example, can drop Leather and Flame Organs. Butchering Pals is considered an illegal action in Palworld, and if there are any NPC witnesses around, you might get a bounty on your head.

Palworld’s criminal activity underway warning is one of my least-favorite things in Palworld, so I try to play by the rules as often as I can. If you like the criminal life in Palworld, though, Butchering can help you on your way to becoming wanted.

How to breed Foxcicle in Palworld
Ice fox creature in front of ice.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to breed Foxcicle in Palworld
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Feb 2, 2024
How to breed Felbat in Palworld
Felbat battling against Palworld player and Daedream
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to breed Felbat in Palworld
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Feb 2, 2024
How to find and catch Foxcicle in Palworld
Ice fox creature in front of ice.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to find and catch Foxcicle in Palworld
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Feb 2, 2024
How to find and catch Blazehowl in Palworld
Players flying around on their Pals
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to find and catch Blazehowl in Palworld
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Feb 2, 2024
All Palworld Island names
A screenshot of a player flying on a Beakon above mountains in Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
All Palworld Island names
Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch Feb 1, 2024
Gökhan Çakır
Strategical Content Writer and Fortnite Lead for Dot Esports. Gökhan Çakır graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since applied his analytical and strategic thinking to many endeavors. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.