How to buy and sell Pals in Palworld

Palworld offers a different approach to other games in the monster-battling genre. Buying and selling Pals isn’t just possible—it’s encouraged.

Pals in Palworld have several important uses. They’re a source of food, a mode of transport, and can help with construction, so having a wide variety of Pals available can make life a lot easier for you. Pals can even perform manual tasks autonomously, like farming and harvesting materials.

If you’re looking to earn a quick buck in Palworld or add a new member to your team, we’ve got everything you need to know here.

How to sell Pals in Palworld

Sell for profit. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two ways to sell Pals in Palworld, depending on what you’re selling and whether the sale of the Pal is legal. For the majority of Pals, you can safely sell them to a specific Merchant found within Settlements.

Simply head to a Settlement you have discovered, which is usually near its Fast Travel point, find the Merchant, and select the Pals you want to sell. This is a great way to earn Gold Coins early on, especially if you have an abundance of weak Pals like Chikipi and Lamball.

Alternatively, if you have a Pal you’ve obtained by stealing or poaching, or if you have a type of Pal you shouldn’t, you can find a Black Marketeer. These vendors appear randomly across the map, unlike Merchants within Settlements, so you can’t rely on them for a regular source of income.

If you do have Pals you want to sell on the Black Market, it’s worth having a specific section within your Palbox focused on these Pals to make it easier to find them when you stumble upon a Black Marketeer.

How to buy Pals in Palworld

Buy what you need. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can buy Pals from the same place you can sell them, either by locating the specific vendor within a Settlement or stumbling across a Black Marketeer—but there are some notable differences between the two.

The Pals available from Merchants inside Settlements are mostly quite basic. That said, the selection does rotate. When I visited a Merchant recently, I bought a Jolthog, and I’ve still yet to find one in the wild. Even better, next time I visited the Merchant, I purchased the rare Ice variant of the Jolthog.

Black Marketeers, meanwhile, have a supply of rarer and sometimes illegal Pals. Of course, these are more expensive, but in many cases, they’re worth saving up for. As these vendors move, however, they’re harder to find and simply aren’t reliable.

You’ll notice you receive a lot less Gold for selling a Pal than the cost of buying the same Pal. For example, a Cattiva sells for less than a couple hundred, but costs just shy of 2,000 Gold to buy. Therefore, I’d advise only buying Pals you desperately need or haven’t encountered in the wild.