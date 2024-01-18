How to get Flame Organ in Palworld

As you progress through the Technology tree in Palworld and eventually learn blueprints for metal smelting and other higher-tier items, you’ll eventually need to find an item called a Flame Organ to craft a bunch of important things.

Recommended Videos

Like lots of items in Palworld, the game does little to point you in the direction of where to find them or how to get them. But without Flame Organs, you’ll struggle to automate production in your base. For many players, depending on where they started, they’ll have to travel a considerable distance to find a solution to the problem.

So, if you’re like us, and want to get to the point where you can sit back, relax, and watch your base run itself, here’s where you can get Flame Organs to put you on the right track.

Flame Organ location in Palworld

Foxparks is getting to work. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are a couple of ways to get Flame Organs, but in the early game, there is only one reliable method, and it involves a lot of killing.

You are looking for one specific Pal—Foxparks, a flame fox Pal, that when killed or caught will drop Flame Organs in abundance. At the start of the game, this is the only way to get the item you need, so if you come across while traveling, make sure you stop and battle each one to help the item grind.

Foxparks isn’t the only Pal that drops this item, either. It’s just the easiest one to find in abundance and obtain on the starting island. As you progress, you will come across other fiery Pals that also drop Flame Organs when you defeat or capture them in Pal Spheres.

In the later stages of the game, you can also purchase Flame Organs via Wandering Traders that randomly appear across the map. They are usually sold for 100 Gold each. You can also occasionally find Wandering Traders in Settlements.