How to get Ingots in Palworld

Ingots are a very useful resource in Palworld. You need them to build an abundance of items, and we’re here to help you track down exactly what you need.

Transitioning to using metal tools and weapons in Palworld is a big step that tremendously increases your ability to survive. They speed up the time it takes to harvest resources and provide higher damage output, though the biggest change is the plethora of items you can build.

Whether you’re looking to build a Sphere Line Factory or a new gun, you need Ingots, and establishing a reliable source is vital. Fortunately, we’ve got all the tips you need to make your mining trips even more successful.

How to craft Ingots in Palworld

Smelt away. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To craft Ingots in Palworld, you need to collect and refine Ore. You can find Ore fairly easily around Palpagos Island, and you can recognize it by looking closely, and you’ll notice it sparkling. To harvest Ore, you need to use a Pickaxe.

Pals can also harvest Ore if they have level 2 Mining. While Cattiva, for example, can easily harvest Rock, it cannot gather Ore. Instead, you’ll have to catch a different Pal with a higher Mining level, like Digtoise or Dumud. If your base has Ore outcrops within its vicinity, these Pals will automatically harvest them while they’re working.

Once you have Ore, you need a Refining Forge to craft Ingots. Two pieces of Ore make one Ingot, and you’ll also need a Pal with the Kindling skill, like Foxparks. Luckily for you, this Pal is easy to find in Palpagos Island.

A useful crew member. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re looking for a large amount of Ore, check the tops of mountains and inside Cave Raids. These places usually have several Ore sources in a small area, though you’ll need to improve your weight stat to carry more. Cattiva and Kingpaca are both great when Ore hunting, as their Passive Skills increase your carrying capacity.

Later in the game, you can find Ore on the ground in deserts in the same way you can pick up Paldium Fragments, Pal Spheres, and more. But you shouldn’t take the desert lightly, as you’ll need protection from heat during the day and protection from cold at night.