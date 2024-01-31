If you hurt a friendly NPC or go into a restricted zone in Palworld, you might see a message saying “Criminal activity underway.” It’s a bit strange because nothing really happens and the message disappears fast. But it’s the game’s way of warning you about what you did.

“Criminal activity underway” explained

If you commit a crime and no one sees it, it’s not an actual crime. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The “criminal activity underway” message pops up in Palworld if you do something wrong but no other NPC sees it to label you as Wanted. It’s like a heads-up: if the game’s police, the PIDF, catch you with that message, you’ll become Wanted, and the police will chase you until they either kill you or you escape them.

A common way to see the “criminal activity underway” message is by walking in a Wildlife Sanctuary. These places are off-limits for catching or harming Pals, and are watched by the PIDF. If you’re not seen by officers, you’re fine. But if they spot you, the message changes to “Trespassing,” and you become Wanted. You’ll know you’re caught when you see the “You’ve been spotted” alert.

Basically, the “criminal activity underway” warning is okay if you don’t get caught. To clear it, stop the wrong action and stay hidden from others until it goes away, which happens in five seconds or so after you stop the activity. If you’re in a place you shouldn’t be, like a sanctuary, leave it. If you hurt a friendly character, don’t hurt anyone else. Then, the message will vanish without causing you trouble. You also have the choice to accept the warning, do nothing, and simply avoid other NPCs and the police, which is mandatory if you want to catch rare pals like Lyleen and Grizzbolt in Widlife Sanctuaries.