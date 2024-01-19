How to save in Palworld

A vast open-world game like Palworld needs a good save system to make sure you don’t lose any progress during your many hours of gameplay. But at first glance, and after looking through all the settings, there doesn’t seem to be an option to save at all. Thankfully, though, that isn’t the case.

How to save your progress in Palworld

Pet the Stag. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube

There’s no need to worry about saving your game, as progress in Palworld’s is saved to the world, not the player. As you explore Palworld, the game will automatically save periodically while you are playing, and will also save whenever a player leaves the world. So, if you want to force a save, you can do so by just leaving the game and rejoining.

That said, there is no way to change this process or enable manual saves, so if you’re looking to reload a save to a time before you died, or maybe before you killed a Lucky Pal, there is no way to do so.

On dedicated servers, the server is always online and continually saving no matter if players are online or not, so you never need to worry about saving your progress. You do need to worry about your Pals getting hungry, though, especially if you aren’t online but other players are.

So, don’t worry about saving—worry about your starving Pals instead.