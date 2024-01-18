How to get Lucky Pals in Palworld

Lucky Pals are Palworld’s take on Shiny Pokémon, with the rare spawns appearing across the map during random encounters.

Recommended Videos

If you’re looking to collect Lucky Pals, if you haven’t found one yet in your Palworld playthrough, or if you don’t even know what a Lucky Pal is, don’t worry. Here’s everything you need to make finding and collecting these special creatures that much easier, as well as what you need to look out for when hunting one.

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

Lucky Pal hunting tips and tricks in Palworld

Lucky Pals act in a similar way to Pokémon Legends Arceus when they appear on the map. They let off a loud pulsating sound, and if you follow it, it’ll eventually lead you to a Lucky Pal.

When you come across a Lucky Pal, it will be slightly bigger than other Pals. These encounters are rare and completely random, so there is no guarantee you will ever encounter one. Just make sure you have a bunch of Pal Spheres on you should the opportunity arise.

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

Dang, those skills. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The only benefit to having a Lucky Pal is the Passive Skill ‘Rare’ that boosts Work Speed and Attack Power by 15 percent each. Outside of that, they are just the same as any other creature, with their own Active and Passive Skills.

It is also worth mentioning that you can kill these Pals, and if you do, you won’t be able to catch them. So, take extra caution when fighting them to make sure you don’t accidently lose your chance to add one to your team.

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

Are there Shiny Pals in Palworld?

No creature in Palworld works the same way that Shiny Pokémon do. Lucky Pals will always be the same color, and are simply larger than other Pals. Other than size, Lucky Pals in Palworld have no unique visual characteristics.