How to get Lucky Pals in Palworld

Shiny, but not really.
Published: Jan 18, 2024 12:38 pm
Vixy being petted in Palworld.
Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube

Lucky Pals are Palworld’s take on Shiny Pokémon, with the rare spawns appearing across the map during random encounters.

If you’re looking to collect Lucky Pals, if you haven’t found one yet in your Palworld playthrough, or if you don’t even know what a Lucky Pal is, don’t worry. Here’s everything you need to make finding and collecting these special creatures that much easier, as well as what you need to look out for when hunting one.

Lucky Pal hunting tips and tricks in Palworld

Lucky Pals act in a similar way to Pokémon Legends Arceus when they appear on the map. They let off a loud pulsating sound, and if you follow it, it’ll eventually lead you to a Lucky Pal.

When you come across a Lucky Pal, it will be slightly bigger than other Pals. These encounters are rare and completely random, so there is no guarantee you will ever encounter one. Just make sure you have a bunch of Pal Spheres on you should the opportunity arise.

Lucky Pal Rare Skill Palworld
Dang, those skills. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The only benefit to having a Lucky Pal is the Passive Skill ‘Rare’ that boosts Work Speed and Attack Power by 15 percent each. Outside of that, they are just the same as any other creature, with their own Active and Passive Skills.

It is also worth mentioning that you can kill these Pals, and if you do, you won’t be able to catch them. So, take extra caution when fighting them to make sure you don’t accidently lose your chance to add one to your team.

Are there Shiny Pals in Palworld?

No creature in Palworld works the same way that Shiny Pokémon do. Lucky Pals will always be the same color, and are simply larger than other Pals. Other than size, Lucky Pals in Palworld have no unique visual characteristics.

Palworld character creation, explained
A creenshot of the Character Creation screen in Palworld.
Where to find the Rayne Syndicate Tower in Palworld
A screenshot of Palworld of the player character in front of the Rayne Syndicate Tower.
How to get Pal Fluids in Palworld
A Penking in Palworld sliding on its belly alongside a group of Pengullet.
How to get guns in Palworld
A Lifmunk sat on a player's head wielding a gun in Palworld.
Best Palworld world settings
A screenshot of the player character in Palworld looking into the horizon with brown-leaved trees.
