How to set up a dedicated server in Palworld

Palworld has arrived, and with it, you will almost certainly be looking to set up a 24/7 dedicated server to play with your friends. But if only it were that easy.

While dedicated servers are available, the tools needed to set them up are convoluted at best. At worst, they’re only available for those playing the Steam version of the game. If you’re an Xbox player, whether on console or PC Game Pass, you will be disappointed to hear you cannot have a dedicated server, forcing you to play in co-op with up to four people.

But if you do find yourself owning the Steam version, this is what you need to do to join a dedicated server and get to playing.

How to join an official dedicated server in Palworld

The first and easiest way to join a dedicated server is to join one of the many offered by Palworld. While these are open servers and not ideal for playing with friends, it’s still the best way to play if you want to join up with strangers.

Just be careful with this. Once you leave a server, you’ll be unable to rejoin if it’s full.

How to set up a PC-dedicated server for Palworld

Setting up your own server is a mess unless you know what you’re doing. Luckily, I have the answer.

First of all, you need your PC to be turned on at all times if you want it to be a true 24/7 server. If you don’t have a PC that you can have running or are used to hosting peer-to-peer servers, I don’t recommend this.

Palworld has its own guide on how to set up servers, but it’s confusing, and I don’t recommend using it. But essentially, here are the steps you need to take.

Open up Steam

In your Steam Library, make sure that Tools is selected in your library search filter

Open Palworld Dedicated Server in your library

Click the Play Palworld Dedicated Server option

If a new window pops up like the one above, it has been successful. From here, check and share your IP address for others to join. Make sure any firewalls aren’t stopping people from accessing your server. Share your IP only with players you trust.

Your PC will need to be on all the time for the server to run, so again, it’s not ideal.

How to use 3rd party hosting websites to set up a dedicated server in Palworld

The last and arguably the most reliable option is to use server hosting websites to run your Palworld server for you.

These will be extra monthly costs and aren’t cheap, but if you are keen to set up a server that you know will be run and have the budget to do so. We highly recommend it.