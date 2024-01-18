Palworld won’t have dedicated multiplayer servers on Xbox, but devs are fighting for it

Xbox players looking to play with a large group of friends in the upcoming Pokémon with Guns game Palworld might now be far more disappointed about the prospect.

Recommended Videos

This is because Pocketpair has just confirmed that those playing on Xbox console or Xbox PC through Game Pass or the Microsoft Store cannot create or join dedicated servers when the game launches on Jan. 19, meaning they will be limited to just online co-op between two and four people or playing solo.

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

Additionally, Xbox players will only be able to play together, not with those on Steam, at least right now.

Palworld Discord. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The news comes from a Pocketpair Community Manager on the Palworld Discord known as Bucky, who stated that Xbox will only support online co-op mode between console and PC Game Pass. This means that Steam users will be the only ones at launch to be able to access dedicated servers for up to 32 people.

While this will likely be very disheartening for Xbox players who were hyped to get into large servers with their friends, the team at Pocketpair is looking at a way to negotiate the inclusion of dedicated servers on the Xbox version in the future, but the feature won’t be won’t be available at launch.

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

Still it’s a pretty big blow for a game getting so much interest right now. I myself was looking forward to getting the game on Game Pass and then steamrolling through it with friends, but this news means I will likely now pick it up on Steam instead to take full advantage of everything on offer.

Hopefully, Xbox and Pocketpair can come to an agreement soon so Xbox players can have all the benefits Steam players will be getting.