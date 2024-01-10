Playing together with friends is always fun, and what could be more enjoyable than catching cute creatures and shooting guns at the same time? Palword manages to combine both things into a twisted version of Pokémon, and players everywhere are excited to band together to explore this strange world.

Comparisons between Palworld and Pokémon are inevitable. In Pokémon, co-op multiplayer was a feature that took Nintendo a long time to add—you could battle your friends, but always had to adventure solo. So, will Palword include co-op from the start?

Does Palworld have co-op multiplayer?

Fly together, cath Pals together, do crimes together. Image via Pocketpair

Yes, Palword has a co-op multiplayer mode that allows you and up to three friends to play together, but battling each other in Player versus Player (PvP) combat will be added in the future.

In Palworld, dedicated servers will support up to 32 players at the same time. To play with friends, you need to create a private server, then you’ll be able to explore the world together, catch Pals, breed them, and build together. Palworld is among the many survival games releasing in 2024, and as such, you’ll be able to do all the things a survival game is known for, including exploiting the Pals you catch.

Dedicated servers will also allow players to create guilds. The developer has already stated it intends to increase the maximum number of players allowed on Palworld’s dedicated servers, so expect the party to get bigger in the future.

You won’t be able to use the same character on more than one server, however. According to Pocketpair, characters are bound to the world when created, and you can only use the same character if you are the host of a private co-op server, switching from single-player to host. Your friends joining the multiplayer session won’t be able to do the same, and will have to create one character for multiplayer and a different one for single-player. The studio does plan to provide a server and save transfer feature after launch, though.

Another thing to keep an eye on is crossplay. You’ll only be able to play together if you are on the same platform. Palword is releasing on PC and Xbox Series X|S, but if you are playing on PC and your friends are on Xbox, even if all of you are playing through Xbox Game Pass, you won’t be able to play together.