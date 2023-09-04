EXCLUSIVE: Palworld has its own take on Shiny Pokémon

Palworld is a new creature collector game to come from the minds of Pocketpair, best known for creating Craftopia. Since its reveal, it’s been called Pokémon with guns, and this latest similar feature may add fuel to that fire.

In an interview with Dot Esports, CEO of Pocketpair Takuro Mizobe discussed some previously unknown details about Palworld’s take on Shinies. In creature collector games like Pokémon, a shiny is a super rare alternative color of a monster or creature players can find throughout the world.

Those are some big Pals. Video via Pocketpair.

“They’re not like the ‘Shiny Pokémon,’ but there are some Pals which are different from regular Pals,” he explained. “For example, while exploring the Palpagos Islands, you may come across huge and powerful Pals (called Alpha Pals).” These sound very similar to the Alpha Pokémon in Legends: Arceus. “Or you may encounter Pals that have size mutations and are covered in light, which are called Lucky Pals. They are more ferocious than regular Pals, but if you can catch them, they can be powerful allies.”

Lucky Pals sounds interesting to me, but I would want to see more of the feature before getting hyped behind the idea.

Mizobe also explained the variations in guns Pals can wield. “Each Pal has its own weapon of choice, and not all Pals use guns,” he told us. So, if you’re wanting a Pal with an M16, you’ll need to catch the right one. However, the team is considering adding gun customization in the future.

