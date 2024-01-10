Is Palworld on Xbox Game Pass?

Palworld will be available on Steam and Microsoft platforms, and if you’re wondering whether you can play through Xbox Game Pass, we have the answer.

Palworld will be released on Jan. 19, 2024, as an early access title on both Xbox and Steam, with a new adventure awaiting in a title that has drawn comparisons to the Pokémon universe and boosted its profile significantly.

If you’re looking to enjoy Palworld and are wondering if you’ll need to splash out or whether it is included as part of your Xbox Game Pass subscription, we’ve got all the details you need below.

Will Palworld be available on Xbox Game Pass?

A big boost. Image via Pocketpair

Palworld will be available on Xbox Game Pass when the game releases in early access, with subscribers to the service on both Xbox consoles and PC able to play the game for no additional price—and you won’t even have to wait for the privilege.

Subscribers to Xbox Game Pass will be able to enjoy Palworld as a day-one launch on Jan. 19, 2024, with the game going live at midnight PST (2am CT) on that date. But there will not be crossplay functionality at launch between Xbox platforms and Steam, though the plan is to add it further down the line.

Pocketpair’s relationship with Microsoft led to Palworld’s arrival on the service, which followed in the footsteps of sister title Craftopia, which is also available on Xbox Game Pass. But the Xbox version of that title arrived a full year after the PC release.

There’s no such delay with Palworld, however, and players will face no delay to the start of their adventure, which will quickly put them on the hunt for new Pals, building bases, and enjoying everything Palworld has to offer.