Is Palworld crossplay?

Hype for Palworld has reached meteoric levels as the release date rapidly approaches, and you may be wondering whether crossplay is a feature that will be provided—and we have the answer.

Palworld, affectionately dubbed by many as “Pokémon with guns,” is set to be released on Jan. 19, 2024, on Steam and Xbox—yet there are still some unanswered questions about the game, its mechanics, and its features.

Among them is whether crossplay functionality will be available at launch in Palworld. We’re here to put those queries to rest with a definitive answer.

Does Palworld have crossplay?

New features are coming. Image via Pocketpair

Developer Pocketpair confirmed in an FAQ thread on the official Palworld Discord that Palworld will not launch with crossplay functionality between Xbox Series X|S and Steam. However, there are plans to add this feature after launch.

Pocketpair community manager Bucky posted in the FAQ thread that the aim is for crossplay to be added to Palworld “as soon as possible” as part of an ongoing commitment to provide continued updates to the game after launch—which will also potentially see new Pals, areas, and additional features added to Palworld as part of the year one roadmap set to be revealed after the early access launch.

If you are on an Xbox console, you will be able to play with other users on Xbox and those on PC using Xbox Game Pass, but you will not be able to play with users on Steam—which also means that there is no crossplay functionality for those on PC playing through Xbox Game Pass and those playing through Steam.

If you are planning to play on PC, I recommend speaking to friends who are also planning to play Palworld to ensure you all choose the same platform on PC. Otherwise, you will have to wait until updates further down the line.