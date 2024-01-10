Palworld price: Is it free to play?

Palworld is one of 2024’s most eagerly-awaited titles due to its surprisingly hostile yet adorable world. If Palworld is free-to-play, it could have a huge bearing on its success.

Cute and cuddly is an apt way of looking at Palworld—from the outside. If you look at Palworld through a magnifying glass, you realize there’s more than meets the eye beneath the surface. You’ll befriend Pals, sure, but you’ll also blow them up!

Palworld is easily one of 2024’s most ambitious (and shocking) titles. With that being said, has developer Pocketpair allowed its zany monster-collecting game to be free-to-play? Or will Palworld want some cash in exchange?

Is Palworld free-to-play?

You look… friendly. Image via Pocketpair

According to the official early-access FAQ, Palworld will cost $29.99 in early access for the opportunity to play it on Xbox and PC.

As with all titles that follow a similar route, we don’t know how long Palworld is going to be in early access. Additionally, Palworld’s price may increase when it launches fully.

We know that Palworld is coming to Xbox and PC, and if you’re an Xbox gamer, there’s a good chance you’re a Game Pass subscriber. You might already know where I’m going with this, but I can confirm that Palworld will be free-to-play for Xbox Game Pass members. So, at least there’s a silver lining.