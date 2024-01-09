Is Palworld coming to Xbox? Answered

Palworld, a.k.a. Pokémon with guns, is one of the most anticipated titles to come out in early 2024 and fans all over the community are curious if they will get to experience it.

More specifically, Xbox players are wondering if the indie title is coming to their system when it releases into early access. While it’s known that Palworld is arriving on PC via Steam when it launches in January 2024, the Xbox release has been kept more under wraps. To see exactly what platforms Palworld is releasing on, read on.

Will Palworld release on Xbox?

Console, specifically Xbox fans: rejoice. Image via Pocket Pair

Fortunately for all users on a Microsoft system, you will get to play Palworld on day one whenever it releases during January 2024. Palworld is coming to Steam and Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S in early access, which has been the expectation all along. This is due to the relationship developer Pocket Pair shares with Microsoft. Pocket Pair’s previous title, Craftopia, was also a Microsoft-exclusive title.

However, in that case, the PC release was a year ahead of an Xbox release. It seems Pocket Pair is changing things up with Palworld, though, as the PC and Xbox launches are at the same time this time around. It’s currently unknown whether or not Pocket Pair and Microsoft have struck any kind of official exclusivity deal, so we don’t know if Palworld will eventually arrive on PlayStation consoles as well.

Is Palworld coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Now that we know Palworld is coming to Xbox consoles, you might be asking if the game is also arriving on Game Pass. At the time of writing, nothing is confirmed on that front. If we look at the past, though, Craftopia was released on Game Pass when it arrived on Xbox.

It’s possible that with Palworld coming to Xbox on day one a Game Pass release could be in store as well. We’ll have to wait for more details on that along with an official release date for the early access launch of Palworld. I’ll continue to update this guide with more information as it becomes available.