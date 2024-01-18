How to play Palworld co-op multiplayer

Palworld is a game best played with friends due to its sprawling world and things to do.

Thankfully, Palworld does have a way to play with others either in your world or a world created purely for multiplayer. The game has also advertised dedicated servers for up to 32 players, but that feature will only be on Steam and is not available on Xbox.

Still, if you want to play with three other friends, here is what you can do to get into the world and start shooting some cute critters as quickly as possible.

How to play Palworld with friends online

How to host a Palworld multiplayer session

To host a multiplayer game, there are a few steps you need to take to create a multiplayer world first.

Select Start Game from the main title screen. Create a new world, and make sure to set the multiplayer option to ON. After ensuring all your settings are as you want them, click OK to proceed to character creation and start the game when you are ready. Open up the main menu, and you will be given a passcode. You need to share this passcode with players you want to join your world.

It’s worth mentioning two glaring things about hosting a world. You can only have four players play together simultaneously, and if the host leaves, all other players will be booted out.

How to join a Palworld multiplayer game

Joining a multiplayer game in Palworld is pretty simple.

All you need to do is get the join code from the host and then use it via the Join Multiplayer Game option in the main menu.

As long as the host is live and playing, you should join their session as soon as you put the code in and can play and build up your character. Each character you make, and the Pals you catch, is locked to each world, so you will need to make a new character and start over for each multiplayer instance.

How dedicated servers work in Palworld

Xbox and Xbox PC players will not be able to use dedicated servers at launch to play with friends. They will only be locked to online co-op between each other where a host must remain online for the session to be live.

Similarly, Xbox players will not be able to play crossplay with PC players on Steam. Steam users will be the only ones who can have dedicated 24/7 servers, so for those looking to play with a massive amount of players we advise you to pick up the Steam version instead.