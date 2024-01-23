Palworld roadmap: All upcoming Pals, locations and updates

Palworld exploded in popularity upon its launch, but developer Pocketpair still has plenty in store for players, with plans to add more content and features down the line.

At the time of writing, Palworld is still in early access, meaning everyone’s technically playing an unfinished product. Although it currently boasts a long list of catchable Pals and a large map with four biomes to explore, Pocketpair has an internal roadmap of updates throughout the early access period and into Palworld‘s full launch, which is currently aiming for 2025.

All upcoming Palworld content

New Pals

The most obvious addition is even more Pals to capture. Currently, Palworld features 111 Pals, technically 137 if you include subspecies, but that number will go up in the future. Pocketpair has confirmed it will add more Pals to Palworld, and while it hasn’t confirmed the names of these Pals yet, there are at least two that seem likely.

Dragostrophe

Looks like it could be an especially tough encounter. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube

This black and red dragon-looking Pal made an appearance in one of the trailers, but no one has managed to spot it in-game yet. There’s no official information about it, but judging by its appearance and name, it’s probably safe to assume it’s at least a Dragon type.

Boltmane

This thing’s been seen everywhere except for in the game. Image via Palworld Wiki

Although images of Boltmane’s in-game model are freely floating around the internet, there’s no sign of it being available for capture. Perhaps it was originally in Palworld but pulled before launch for whatever reason, with the intention of adding it back in via an update. The name and design do blatantly give it away as an Electric type.

New areas and dungeons

Palworld‘s map is pretty sizable already, but Pocketpair has promised to add even more areas and dungeons to “make exploration even more enjoyable.” Currently, it has yet to even tease what sort of areas it has in mind. If it has new dungeons in mind, though, you can probably expect more boss battles too.

PvP battles and other multiplayer features

For now, Palworld‘s multiplayer offerings only extend to co-op, but at some point, as confirmed by Pocketpair, it will allow for players to take their Pals into a dedicated PvP arena to battle against each other, much like in Pokémon. Speaking of Pokémon, Pal trading will eventually become a thing too. Pocketpair will also incorporate multiplayer raid battles, where guild members must work together to defeat a particularly powerful boss.

Major building system updates

Can’t survive in the wilderness without a house. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Palworld, you can instruct your Pals to use materials to craft new items and structures to help you survive. As such, Pocketpair has promised “new buildings and items that make the survival elements more pronounced and enjoyable,” although it’s yet to share any specific examples.

Crossplay

Although Palworld is available on both PC via Steam and Xbox, there is no crossplay functionality, meaning PC and Xbox players can’t team up together. The good news is Pocketpair has pledged to add this feature “as soon as possible.”

Mod support

While there are several unofficial mods available for Palworld, Pocketpair does intend on incorporating official mod support through the Steam Workshop down the line. It hasn’t mentioned if it plans to allow mod support for the Xbox version, too.

We’ll be sure to update this article should Pocketpair share an official roadmap and/or provide new details on new content, features, release windows, etc.