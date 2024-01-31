Category:
Palworld

Palworld devs are working with Microsoft to fast track crossplay, dedicated Xbox servers

The massive success is still a work-in-progress.
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|
Published: Jan 31, 2024 01:48 pm
A player in Palworld petting Petallia.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Palworld has been a smash hit on both PC and Xbox, where it’s become the biggest third-party launch in Xbox Game Pass history.

The open-world survival game is also a part of the Xbox Game Preview program, which is the console’s version of early access games on PC, meaning it’s a work in progress and not a full release. But gamers can pay to play early and help shape the game as developer Pocketpair updates it. And now, just a couple weeks after release, two of the most-requested features—crossplay and dedicated servers—have been confirmed to be in the works for Xbox.

A Pal in Palworld stood facing a camera.
It’s a huge success. Image via Pocketpair

“Developers are listening to player feedback, and have started applying their learnings to the game already–and they know crossplay is one of the largest requests from fans, and are working quickly to address it,” Xbox said in a blog post.

For now, Xbox Game Pass players can only play Palworld with those also on Xbox, and cannot play with those who have the game for PC on Steam. But soon, that may change. And so, too, will the issue of the game not having dedicated servers on console.

“On Xbox’s part, we’re working with Pocketpair to help provide support for Xbox versions of the game,” Xbox said. “We’re providing support to enable dedicated servers, offering engineering resources to help with GPU and memory optimization, speeding up the process to make Palworld updates available for players, and working with the team to optimize the title for our platform.”

Palworld has taken over the gaming world, reaching over 19 million players on PC and Xbox less than two weeks since its launch.

“The response from fans has been tremendous and it’s incredible to see the millions of players around the world enjoying Palworld,” said Pocketpair CEO Takuro Mizobe. “This is just the beginning for us and Palworld, and the feedback we’re gathering while in Game Preview will allow us to continue to improve the experience for Pal Tamers across all platforms.” 

Scott Duwe
Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Pokémon, Resident Evil, Final Fantasy, Marvel Snap, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to Yogi the Corgi, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.